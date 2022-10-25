Hailey Bieber Stuns In See-Through Top

Photos shared with Hailey's 48 million+ followers showed her opening her back to the camera and turning her head around at just the right moment. Flaunting her toned arms and shoulders, the YSL ambassador showcased her slender frame while in a thin-strapped and sheer black top, also rocking drop diamond earrings, plus a warming face of makeup complete with a rosy blush.

Hailey sent a gorgeous stare, also driving fans to swipe for more photos. Further images showed the Rhode skincare founder in her figure-flaunting top and on a set - she also included a video of herself glamming up and applying cosmetics. In a caption, Hailey wrote: "October fun."