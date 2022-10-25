Hailey Bieber is stunning fans in a silky and negligee-style sheer top. The supermodel and wife to "Peaches" singer Justin Bieber has managed to basically take top "it" girl slot in 2022, and new photos on her Instagram this week have been raking in the likes. Hailey posted with a small gallery as she showed off a new look, this amid headlines she's been making for twinning with BFF model pal Kendall Jenner as the two wore lingerie to Doja Cat's birthday bash. Hailey sizzled in her photos, staying classy as usual.
Hailey Bieber Stuns In See-Through Top
Stuns In Sheer Lingerie-Style Top
Photos shared with Hailey's 48 million+ followers showed her opening her back to the camera and turning her head around at just the right moment. Flaunting her toned arms and shoulders, the YSL ambassador showcased her slender frame while in a thin-strapped and sheer black top, also rocking drop diamond earrings, plus a warming face of makeup complete with a rosy blush.
Hailey sent a gorgeous stare, also driving fans to swipe for more photos. Further images showed the Rhode skincare founder in her figure-flaunting top and on a set - she also included a video of herself glamming up and applying cosmetics. In a caption, Hailey wrote: "October fun."
Celebrity Likes
Fans have left over 1.7 million likes, and the celebs have been showing their faces, too. TikTok star Addison Rae wrote: "SO HOT." Meanwhile, socialite Paris Hilton dropped a "Beautiful" as she also left a heart-eye emoji.
Hailey has been making beauty headlines throughout the latter part of this year, after the high-profile launch of her Rhode skincare line. She joins the likes of makeup mogul Kylie Jenner and actress Jessica Alba in running a beauty brand.
Launching Rhode Skincare
Speaking to Allure amid the launch, Hailey admitted that she didn't know everything, and that's why she reached out to experts. "Obviously, I can totally admit that I don't know what I don't know — so I had the idea to bring in a skin-care advisory board," she stated.
Hailey added: "We brought in a dermatologist, we consulted with a cosmetic chemist… I had conversations with a lot of people that are very influential and knowledgeable in the skin-care space. And that was really how we brought these formulas to life in the labs."
Rock-Solid With Justin Bieber
Hailey recently celebrated her wedding anniversary, this as she and singer Justin mark four years since their 2018 wedding. Fans can't wait for the couple to have a baby, but that's yet to be seen!