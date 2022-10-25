Nicki Minaj Stuns In See-Through Dress

Nicki opened her gallery by walking towards the camera and set against a very stormy backdrop. Showing off her tiny waist and world-famous curves, the rival to rapper Cardi B sported a green latex bra and briefs in a mint shade, but she did cover up a little via a sheer and very thin strapless dress that fell to the ground.

Also wearing green latex elbow gloves, Minaj added in strappy and high-heeled green sandals - she sent out a mean gaze while also adding in pops of color via her bright pink wig, styled into a bob.