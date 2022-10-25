Nicki Minaj Stuns In See-Through Dress

Nicki Minaj
Getty | Jon Kopaloff

Entertainment
Geri Green

Nicki Minaj is dropping jaws in a sheer dress as she expresses a little gratitude. The superstar rapper put on a stylish display as she rocked the 2022 sheer dress trend recently, posting for her army of Instagram followers and thrilling all 203 million of them. Going for an ethereal vibe as she was photographed in a fairytale-style shoot, the Grammy winner sizzled as she flaunted her famous curves, also sticking to her signature style with a pink wig. Fans have left the "Coco Chanel" hitmaker with over 1.3 million likes.

The Latest

Why The White Worm Is So Important In 'The House Of The Dragon'

Angelina Jolie To Portray Legendary Singer In Upcoming Film!

'I Though I Was Insane': Worker Discovers The Secret Code Hidden In Walmart Products

Man Bemoans The Life Of Senior Citizens In Retirement Homes, Sparks Debate

'The Audacity!': Influencer Sparks Debate After Complaining That She Was Asked To Provide Free Content By Tights Brand

Stuns In Sheer Green Dress

Nicki Minaj
Getty | Krista Kennell

Nicki opened her gallery by walking towards the camera and set against a very stormy backdrop. Showing off her tiny waist and world-famous curves, the rival to rapper Cardi B sported a green latex bra and briefs in a mint shade, but she did cover up a little via a sheer and very thin strapless dress that fell to the ground.

Also wearing green latex elbow gloves, Minaj added in strappy and high-heeled green sandals - she sent out a mean gaze while also adding in pops of color via her bright pink wig, styled into a bob.

Entertainment

Anne Hathaway Dishes On Whether There Will Be A Sequel To 'The Devil Wears Prada'

By Ashabi Azeez

Giving Thanks

Nicki Minaj
Getty | Kevin Mazur

The gallery continued with the A-Lister striking poses in her dress, as she also flashed her famous tattoos. In a caption, she told fans:

"No words. Just gratitude. Link in my stories to read this candid, genuine, engaging interview. I didn’t want to stop talking to the Queen. I really needed that."

She also tagged Interview Mag and thanked Jada Pinkett-Smith - the magazine set up the conversation between Nicki and the wife to Men in Black actor Will Smith.

Anne Hathaway Mesmerizes In Silver Valentino Dress At NY Film Festival

Mila Kunis Promotes New Netflix Movie 'Luckiest Girl Alive' In Stylish Thigh-High Boots

Opening Up About Motherhood

Nicki Minaj
Getty | Gotham

The lengthy feature, which mentioned COVID, heavily focused on Nicki's status as a mother. In September 2020, the star welcomed her son with her husband Kenneth Petty. She confessed that she has been leaning towards being a wife and a mom in the last few years.

"I feel like either you’re going to do it or not. So I had this conversation with myself and I had it with him as well, but it’s like, I don’t know how to be a watered-down Nicki Minaj. I just can’t do it!" she revealed.

Pregnancy Reveal

Nicki Minaj
Getty | James Manning - PA Images

Nicki even revealed an unknown detail related to her pregnancy, adding: "When I was pregnant I couldn’t even record certain songs," continuing that she found her expecting body "uncomfortable."

Read Next

Must Read

This Laurence Fishburne Crime Thriller Movie Is Trending On Netflix

Sofia Vergara Works Up A Sweat In A Full Bodysuit

Margot Robbie's Ab And Glute Exercises For 'I, Tonya' And 'Suicide Squad'

'I Though I Was Insane': Worker Discovers The Secret Code Hidden In Walmart Products

Angelina Jolie To Portray Legendary Singer In Upcoming Film!

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.