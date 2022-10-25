Why The White Worm Is So Important In 'The House Of The Dragon'

Game of Thrones was a series that left viewers glued to their screens, which is why they were heartbroken when it ended in May 2019. However, a few years later, reports revealed that a prequel of the series titled House of the Dragon would hit the screens and viewers could not wait. True to the reports, House of the Dragon began airing in August 2022.

Ten episodes down and fans have loved every bit of the action. The HBO series has seen new amazing characters, one of which is Mysaria, otherwise known as The White Worm. Here are more details about House of the Dragon and the highly talked about character, portrayed by Sonoya Mizuno.