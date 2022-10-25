Why The White Worm Is So Important In 'The House Of The Dragon'

Game of Thrones was a series that left viewers glued to their screens, which is why they were heartbroken when it ended in May 2019. However, a few years later, reports revealed that a prequel of the series titled House of the Dragon would hit the screens and viewers could not wait. True to the reports, House of the Dragon began airing in August 2022. 

Ten episodes down and fans have loved every bit of the action. The HBO series has seen new amazing characters, one of which is Mysaria, otherwise known as The White Worm. Here are more details about House of the Dragon and the highly talked about character, portrayed by Sonoya Mizuno.

What Is 'House Of The Dragon' All About?

The prequel to Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon is based on George R. R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. Although it looks like the Game of Thrones, it features a new timeline and all new characters. The series tells the story of what occurred two centuries before the events of the Game of Thrones.

House of the Dragon's central conflict is who will take over the Iron throne after King Viserys I. According to George's book, the conflict resulted in a huge civil war that tore the Targaryen family apart. Some members were in support of the king's daughter, Rhaenyra Targaryen, taking the throne while the others were solidly behind the king's eldest son, Aegon, from his second wife, Alicent.

Who Is Mysaria, The White Worm?

In Fire & Blood, Mysaria is known as the White Worm, due to her bloated appearance and pale complexion. But In House of the Dragon, the nickname seems like a name to keep her identity hidden.

The White Worm was first introduced into the series in episode one as a brothel worker, whom the king's brother, Daemon, would eventually take as a lover. But in the ninth episode, The White Worm was confirmed as a spymaster, proving that she had more power as opposed to the s*x worker the viewers saw at the beginning of the series.

Why Is The White Worm Important?

The White Worm's importance in HBO's House of the Dragon cannot be overemphasized. She is the ringmaster, controlling the lucrative network of spies in King's Landing. In addition to being an informant, the White Worm is a vital aide to the king's son, Prince Daemon, one of the series' most feared characters. 

Who Are The Other Cast Of 'House Of The Dragon?'

Besides Sonoya, the Japanese actress who plays the White Worm, House of the Dragon features other talented individuals. Some of them include Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Fabien Frankel, and Steve Toussaint. 

Overall, the stars did a great job in portraying their roles. After ten amazing episodes, House of the Dragon season one finally ended on October 23.

