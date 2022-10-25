Watch Amanda Holden Change From Bathrobe To Tight Dress

Close up of Amanda Holden
Getty | Jeff Spicer

chisom

Britain TV personality and actress Amanda Holden gave a short lesson on glamming up in a recent Instagram share. The 51-year-old posted the teaser last as she promoted her favorite hair shampoo, giving a full transformation from a bathrobe to a snug floral dress.

Holden takes her glam seriously and shares videos on social media showing fans how she gets ready. The actress never goes overkill with it and prefers soft glam that's almost unnoticeable. Even when she took on the tri-peak challenge, Holden wore a full face of makeup!

A Glam Transformation

Amanda Holden seen on the street in an all-black outfit
Getty | Neil Mockford

Holden went from a fresh-out-the-bathroom wet hair look to a straightened layered haircut in a split second thanks to Instagram reel editing. The actress wore a black floral knee-length dress with a corseted bodice trimmed with lace cups.

She paired the dress with an unseen pair of heels and understated jewelry pieces - bracelets and rings. Holden's layered hair fell over her ears, framing the subtly made-up face.

Creating A Cosmetics Line With Revolution Pro

Amanda Holden in a little black dress
Getty | Mark R. Milan

Glamming comes easy to Holden hence her recent collaboration with Revolution PRO makeup. The duo created a collection that fits her style with blush and pink palettes containing mascara, eyeshadow, lipsticks, face and hair accessories, makeup brushes, and more glam items.

In true Holden style, she added a QR code linked to a tutorial video for each product. It helps customers without makeup skills. It's a genius idea, and we bet many brands will soon follow suit.

Taking On The Three Peak Challenge

Amanda Holden in a red and black sporting gear at the Heart Radio Three Peak mountaineering challenge
Getty | Neil Mockford

Last September, Holden took on the Heart Radio Three Peaks Challenge, swapping her stiletto heels for sneakers. She glammed up fully, wearing a red waterproof puffer jacket with black leggings and gloves.

As always, her blonde hair sat on her head in bouncy curls, and Holden wore nude makeup, including glossy pink lipstick. The actress made a 10,000+ ft climb across the tallest mountains in three regions - England, Scotland, and Wales - in 24 hours.

Out And About In Fancy Boots

Amanda Holden in thigh-high suede boots on the road
Getty | Neil Mockford

Holden loves a good pair of shoes as much as she adores makeup, and we can tell by her social media posts. She flaunted her legs in a pair of burgundy suede thigh-high boots paired with a mini floral dress.

Although her caption said she wasn't going anywhere, the TV personality was captured on the streets after leaving Breakfast Radio studio in the UK. She paired the boots with a clutch purse and complementary sunshades.

