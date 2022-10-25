Margot Robbie can always be relied on to knock the camera dead. The Hollywood actress sizzled wearing next-to-nothing in Instagram photos shared by photographer Lachlan Bailey in 2021 - fans are still gushing over the leggy snaps that also saw the blonde go unbuttoned in a white shirt. Showing off her killer legs, the 32-year-old put her pins on show for a sexy shoot, one also shouting out the iconic magazine British Vogue.
See Margot Robbie In An Unbuttoned Shirt And Nothing Else
Stuns In Open Shirt While Going Leggy
Margot posed while chilling out on a massive and worn brown leather sofa. The Australian-born sensation had her feet up on the couch, also wearing nothing but a lightweight and striped shirt in white and blue. Going both sans bra and unbuttoned as she sat barefoot, Margot also drew attention to her chest via her racy outfit, although the vibe was sexy-come-casual.
Margot wore her signature blonde locks down and with bangs, also gazing upwards and sideways a little. A swipe right offered a close-up. Here, the former costar to Leonardo DiCaprio better showed off her glowing makeup and a frosted lip.
Revisiting 'Wolf Of Wall Street' Days
Margot perhaps remains best known for being the blonde bombshell in the movie The Wolf Of Wall Street. She's also been opening up on the 2013 Martin Scorsese flick, one that made headlines as she went fully nude. In a recently unearthed interview, she revealed:
"I think nudity for the sake of nudity is shameful. If they've put it in just so that a girl gets her top off, then that's disgusting. And you can always tell."
Getting Her Priorities Right
In the 2014 interview with The Telegraph, Margot added: "But I also think it's disgusting when someone would have got naked in real life, in the film they conveniently leave their bra on, or hold up the bed sheet. Seeing someone being choreographed into being covered up irritates me just as much."
Not Just Acting
With A-Lister fame comes brand opportunity. Margot made 2019 headlines as she was snapped up by French luxury designer Chanel to front its fragrances. She has since also fronted Richard Mille watches.
Chanel is known for joining forces with famous actresses, having done so with French star Vanessa Paradis, plus British actress Keira Knightley. Margot keeps a low profile overall, though, and does not have an Instagram account. Also off social media is MCU star Scarlett Johansson. Keep your eyes peeled here for more on Margot.