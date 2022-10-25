Ashley Roberts is stunning as she flaunts her figure in a tight dress. The 41-year-old Pussycat Dolls singer has been embracing the 2022 sheer dress trend like a pro, and new photos on her Instagram have been showing it off. In a recent share, the Arizona-born star flaunted her silhouette while looking pretty in pink, also making it a leggy affair. Posting to thank Poster Girl for having her, the blonde shared edgy photos of herself from a car with black seats - she definitely popped against them in her candy pink outfit.
Ashley Roberts Stuns In See-Through Tight Dress
Giving Kylie Jenner a run for her money on the glam front, Ashley opened with her legs crossed as she posed amid the luxurious vehicle's seating and held both hands up to the pink-rimmed shades she was wearing.
Sizzling in an off-the-shoulder and slightly webbed minidress in pink, Ashley championed the sheer fabrics look as she also flashed a little chest - the tight number clung to the hitmaker's every curve and came paired with a near-matching pink handbag. Ashley wrote: "POSTER GIRL 💕 @poster__girl__official thx for having me."
The fashion label joins the many others ensuring that famous faces attend its events - Ashley also shouts out high-end brands, recently doing this for Jacquemus.
Opening Up On Career Climb
Ashley was a member of the hit 2000s girl band The Pussycat Dolls, although the Strictly Come Dancing alum didn't start out with an easy path.
"I was a hostess at a restaurant and I was an MC at bar mitzvahs and I worked at my dance studio, teaching dance class," she told Female First, adding: "I saved up 1000 dollars cash and I packed a U-Haul and I left! [laughs] It was quite courageous when I look back now, but I loved it. I ate Top Ramen everyday which was like 10 for one dollar and that was breakfast, lunch and dinner [laughs]. I just kept at it until things started happening."
A Good Gig!
Ashley also revealed a low-key career moment that nonetheless saw her rubbing shoulders with superstars. Mentioning the biggest boy band of the 1990s, she added:
"My first ever job was a back-up dancer for Aaron Carter, Nick Carter from the Backstreet Boys’ brother. I was like ‘Oh my God I’m getting paid to do this thing that I like to do, this is cool.'"
Celeb Following
Ashley boasts a modest 701,000 Instagram followers, but she's got a few famous faces following her. Actress Vanessa Hudgens, MCU face Gemma Chan, and bestie Nicole Scherzinger all keep tabs on her.