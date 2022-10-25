Angelina Jolie To Portray Legendary Singer In Upcoming Film!

Actress and Filmmaker Angelina Jolie has been in the movie industry for over three decades. During her career, the Hollywood star has been featured in several iconic movies. In some productions like A Mighty Heart, Changeling, and Gia, Angelina's character was based on real-life individuals.

Many years after the above notable films hit the screens, reports have revealed that the actress will once again portray the life of a real person in an upcoming movie. According to reports, Angelina will feature as the legendary Opera Singer Maria Callas in a new biopic by Pablo Larraín. Get the details below.