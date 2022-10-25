Angelina Jolie To Portray Legendary Singer In Upcoming Film!

Actress and Filmmaker Angelina Jolie has been in the movie industry for over three decades. During her career, the Hollywood star has been featured in several iconic movies. In some productions like A Mighty Heart, Changeling, and Gia, Angelina's character was based on real-life individuals. 

Many years after the above notable films hit the screens, reports have revealed that the actress will once again portray the life of a real person in an upcoming movie. According to reports, Angelina will feature as the legendary Opera Singer Maria Callas in a new biopic by Pablo Larraín. Get the details below.

Who Was Maria Callas?

Born on December 2, 1923, Maria Callas was an American-born Greek soprano singer. One of the most iconic songstresses of the 20th century, Maria was best known for her wide-ranging voice, dramatic interpretations, and Bel Canto technique. The singer's charisma put her in the spotlight as much as her terrific voice did.

Ultimately, Maria was a force to reckon with, and as a result, she had many rivals, including Italian Soprano Singer Renata Tebaldi. Her dramatic and musical talent led to her being famously known as La Divina, meaning The Divine One. Sadly, after enjoying a thriving career, the singer passed away on September 16, 1977.

What Is The Biopic 'Maria' All About?

Maria, directed by Pablo Larraín and scripted by Steven Knight, will tell the opera singer's tragic, tumultuous, and beautiful story during her final days in 1970s Paris. Although no release date has been confirmed, it is rumored that the filming of the biopic will begin in the summer of 2023.

Meanwhile, Maria is not the first production Pablo and Steven are collaborating on. The pair previously joined forces to create the 2021 biopic Spencer, which saw Kristen Stewart portray the former Princess of Wales, Diana.

Angelina's Thoughts About The Amazing Opportunity

Many would be thrilled to portray the life of a legend, and Angelina is no exception. In a statement announcing her casting, the actress noted that she took the responsibility of portraying Maria seriously. Angelina further said that she was ready to put it in her best to ensure it is a success.

According to the movie icon, being given the privilege to work with Pablo, a director she admired, was a dream come true. So, she looked forward to giving her all while working with two show business icons — Pablo and Steven.

Pablo's Thoughts On Working With Angelina

Angelina is not the only one ecstatic about her role in the upcoming biopic. Pablo also noted that having the actress in the movie was a long-awaited dream. According to the director, cinema and opera were his deepest passions, and combining them with Angelina was a gift and a tremendous opportunity.

Meanwhile, it remains unconfirmed if the actress will provide any vocals for the film or if a professional opera singer will do the singing.

