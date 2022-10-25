JoJo is celebrating something sporty and a little feather action as she stuns in a tight dress. The 31-year-old American singer has been busy on Instagram, updating fans on her life and also flaunting her killer figure. In a recent share, the Vermont native sizzled as she rocked a stylish daywear look, also going skintight in a dress. JoJo posted for her 2.5 million followers yesterday and at a sports ground, opening with only hints of her outfit as she showed off a sweeping printed coat and high heels. She also managed to gain a celebrity like, with Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger leaving one.
JoJo Stuns In A Sexy Tight Dress
Stuns In Stylish Dress And Heels
Going for loud prints as she made her way onto a soccer pitch, JoJo showed off hints of her tan-and-black dress as a dramatic coat sweep set the scene. Flashing her toned legs while in strappy high heels, the brunette carried a mic, with a swipe right introducing video mode as she goofily bopped around in a vehicle.
Further images showed the hitmaker posing by a car - here, she leaned against a vintage orange car while in a skintight and cow-print dress, also clutching a chic black purse. Here, the star showed off bright yellow boots adding pops of color to her outfit.
'Football And Feathers'
In a caption, the "Too Little, Too Late" singer wrote: "Football and feathers and thangsssss 💚🌱 (does anyone know who’s car this is in the fourth slide? spoiler alert- I dont those rims thooooo…)."
JoJo has definitely been making style headlines as of late - she went for fall style recently while rocking a sheer dress and heels for a bathroom selfie, one seeing her celebrate October and being "slutty."
Childhood Moment
JoJo has also been sharing throwback action on her Instagram, this via a cute childhood photo of herself. In September, she shared a gallery opening with a grinning kid snap of herself, writing:
"Jus a reminder to connect with your inner child today. play. stretch. dance. sing. draw. laugh. cry. try.(Yes I’m bending my finger back to my hand. I was inexplicably double jointed in random places)"
Teen JoJo In The House
Seemingly on a roll, the singer also shared a photo of herself in her early teens, this as she stunned during a shoot. Rocking '90s hair, she recalled a Paris shoot and "feelin like the badddddeeeesssssst chick to ever rock those true religion jeans." She went on to say that she remembered adults saying she looked older for her age but that looking at kids nowadays, they certainly seem much older than she did.