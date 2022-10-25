Award-winning actress Florence Pugh isn't your common actress. The actress, who made her first Marvel debut in 2021 starring as Yelena Belova in the Black Widow film, is worth bone-chilling millions of dollars for her role in the upcoming movie, Thunderbolts.
Florence Pugh Is Being Paid An Insane Amount Of Money For Her Upcoming Role In Marvel's 'Thunderbolts'
It's no news that the A-list actress is exceptional, and always good at what she does. Her performance in the Black Widow movie got fans talking as she gave a more exciting facet to the movie.
The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Florence will be paid nothing less than eight figures in dollars.
Co-Creator Of Yelena Belova On Pay
Following the news of Florence's high pay in the Thunderbolt movie, it was revealed that creators of many fan-favorite MCU characters are not well paid for their contributions and ideas. Prior to this time, a co-creator of Yelena Belova, Devin Grayson, a character in the Black Widow movie, went public about how much she was paid. Devin revealed she only received $5,000 out of the $12,500 she was promised by Marvel. Following Devin's public claim, Marvel paid her the remaining $7,500.
Furthermore, the reporter expressed that writers and comics make characters for Marvel and DC companies without good pay, rather, the onscreen talents like Florence Pugh benefit from the success of the movies without acknowledging the creators of the materials used.
Writers And Artists Seem To Have Differing Opinions About Writing For Marvel Or DC
It has been reported that actual character creators used for these films are unwilling to create content for the DC and Marvel companies. This is because they won't be privileged to riches should those characters they created become the face of a billion-dollar film franchise. Rather, many of them opt to go through the indie publisher way where they can make deals that are more profitable when it comes to keeping their IP.
Michael Keaton Also Gets A Substantial Stipend
Apart from Florence Pugh, Michael Keaton also receives handsome pay for his roles. Michael, who is known for his role in Birdman, received $2 million for about a week's worth of work on Batgirl, a $90-million Warner Bros movie that was scrapped.
A dealmaker said Michael wearing the bat suit is the nearest a star can get to living like Bruce Wayne.