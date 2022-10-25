Florence Pugh Is Being Paid An Insane Amount Of Money For Her Upcoming Role In Marvel's 'Thunderbolts'

Florence Pugh
Getty | David M. Benett

Entertainment
Ashabi Azeez

Award-winning actress Florence Pugh isn't your common actress. The actress, who made her first Marvel debut in 2021 starring as Yelena Belova in the Black Widow film, is worth bone-chilling millions of dollars for her role in the upcoming movie, Thunderbolts

The Latest

Ariana Grande Looks Gorgeous In A Bandeau Top

Pregnant Chanel West Coast Stuns In Sexy See-Through Dress

Hailey Bieber Stuns In See-Through Top

Why The White Worm Is So Important In 'The House Of The Dragon'

Katy Perry Stuns In Sexy Leather Dress

Florence Pugh Is Receiving Millions Of Dollars For Appearances In Thunderbolt

It's no news that the A-list actress is exceptional, and always good at what she does. Her performance in the Black Widow movie got fans talking as she gave a more exciting facet to the movie.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Florence will be paid nothing less than eight figures in dollars.

Entertainment

Scarlett Johansson Stuns In See-Through Jewel Bustier And Underwear

By Cha Miñoza

Co-Creator Of Yelena Belova On Pay

Following the news of Florence's high pay in the Thunderbolt movie, it was revealed that creators of many fan-favorite MCU characters are not well paid for their contributions and ideas. Prior to this time, a co-creator of Yelena Belova, Devin Grayson, a character in the Black Widow movie, went public about how much she was paid. Devin revealed she only received $5,000 out of the $12,500 she was promised by Marvel. Following Devin's public claim, Marvel paid her the remaining $7,500.

Furthermore, the reporter expressed that writers and comics make characters for Marvel and DC companies without good pay, rather, the onscreen talents like Florence Pugh benefit from the success of the movies without acknowledging the creators of the materials used.

Watch Carmen Electra Looking Smoking Hot In A Thongkini

Anne Hathaway Stuns In See-Through Lace Mini Dress

Writers And Artists Seem To Have Differing Opinions About Writing For Marvel Or DC

It has been reported that actual character creators used for these films are unwilling to create content for the DC and Marvel companies. This is because they won't be privileged to riches should those characters they created become the face of a billion-dollar film franchise. Rather, many of them opt to go through the indie publisher way where they can make deals that are more profitable when it comes to keeping their IP.

 Michael Keaton Also Gets A Substantial Stipend

Apart from Florence Pugh, Michael Keaton also receives handsome pay for his roles. Michael, who is known for his role in Birdman, received $2 million for about a week's worth of work on Batgirl, a $90-million Warner Bros movie that was scrapped.

A dealmaker said Michael wearing the bat suit is the nearest a star can get to living like Bruce Wayne. 

Read Next

Must Read

See Margot Robbie In An Unbuttoned Shirt And Nothing Else

Katherine McNamara's Cleavage Is On Point In This Sexy Mini Dress

Elsa Hosk Stuns In See-Through Lingerie

'Last Man Standing' Kaitlyn Dever Stuns In See-Through Top On 'Late Night'

Danica Patrick Looks Amazing In A Mini Cut-Out Dress

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.