Florence Pugh Is Being Paid An Insane Amount Of Money For Her Upcoming Role In Marvel's 'Thunderbolts'

Following the news of Florence's high pay in the Thunderbolt movie, it was revealed that creators of many fan-favorite MCU characters are not well paid for their contributions and ideas. Prior to this time, a co-creator of Yelena Belova, Devin Grayson, a character in the Black Widow movie, went public about how much she was paid. Devin revealed she only received $5,000 out of the $12,500 she was promised by Marvel. Following Devin's public claim, Marvel paid her the remaining $7,500.

Furthermore, the reporter expressed that writers and comics make characters for Marvel and DC companies without good pay, rather, the onscreen talents like Florence Pugh benefit from the success of the movies without acknowledging the creators of the materials used.