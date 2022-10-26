'Nothing Could’ve Prepared Me For What I Just Saw': What Happened To This Dunkin' Donut?

One of the most incredible things about holidays is seasonal treats. It is trendy for different brands and food chains to sell unique items during certain times, especially during fall, since Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas are right around the corner.

A user on TikTok has recently shared their unfortunate experience with a Halloween treat from Dunkin' Donuts. The video, posted by @deee_2525 on October 16th, was a classic expectation vs. reality situation after they asked for a Jack-o-Lantern donut.

This Isn't What They Asked For

The video starts with a picture of the ideal look of the donut, in case someone doesn't know how it is supposed to look, then, they show the actual donut they received, which doesn't look anything like the picture. The TikTok had as the caption, "I just wanted a nice jack-o-lantern donut," and has more than 460,000 views and 422.3K likes.

All Characters Are Having A Rough Time

This type of pumpkin donut is very popular this month, but these aren't the only ones Dunkin' offers. They also made spider ones, as one user commented, "I got the spider one and it had like 3.5 legs that weren't even close to attached lmaoo it was still cute [though] lol," so, apparently, pumpkins aren't the only ones that are looking a little rough around the edges.

Despite the odd look of the donut, some strong fans in the comments defended it, such as, "DONT LAUGH AT HIM HE'S SENSITIVE," while others said they loved him. Many even said that they wanted to get their own themed donut.

Not All Workers Are Artsy

Though the worker who made this donut clearly made some creative decisions with the pumpkin sprinkle eyes, it is clear that they weren't the most artistic one; as someone pointed out in the comments, "The fact that the workers have to ice it and decorate it makes it 10x more funnier esp if they aren't artsy."

Most users couldn't believe how funny it was that it didn't resemble the picture, like, "I was so prepared to be like THE WORKER DID THEIR BEST and then I saw it." Still, some people gave them credit for the time and acknowledged how difficult it is to ice a donut.

What Does Dunkin' Think?

Dunkin' Donuts took it as the funny situation it is, and even commented on the original TikTok, saying, "Okay I like it Picasso," alluding to another popular trend on social media. Besides this donut, which is filled with vanilla buttercream, they also offer a limited edition peanut butter macchiato and a blood orange refresher to pair up during the Halloween season.

