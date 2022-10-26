'Nothing Could’ve Prepared Me For What I Just Saw': What Happened To This Dunkin' Donut?

This type of pumpkin donut is very popular this month, but these aren't the only ones Dunkin' offers. They also made spider ones, as one user commented, "I got the spider one and it had like 3.5 legs that weren't even close to attached lmaoo it was still cute [though] lol," so, apparently, pumpkins aren't the only ones that are looking a little rough around the edges.

Despite the odd look of the donut, some strong fans in the comments defended it, such as, "DONT LAUGH AT HIM HE'S SENSITIVE," while others said they loved him. Many even said that they wanted to get their own themed donut.