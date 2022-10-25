Pink is stunning in a sizzling bikini sunbathe as she soaks up rays in Mexico. The pop star posted for her army of Instagram followers earlier this week, proving that she 100% values downtime and also flaunting her muscle machine of a body. The 43-year-old singer-songwriter made it swimwear game strong yesterday, as she posted for her 8.9 million followers and South of the Border while under blue skies. Flexing her sensational figure in black swimwear, the blonde hid her face - but the famous body was on show.
Pink Sets Pulses Racing With A Sizzling Bikini Photo From Mexico
The Latest
'The Audacity!': Influencer Sparks Debate After Complaining That She Was Asked To Provide Free Content By Tights Brand
Stuns In Skimpy Bikini Sunbathe
Pink was photographed lying on her back and poolside. Enjoying a solo and quiet moment while also backed by a fancy cream gazebo, the "So What" singer modeled a sporty style and triangle bikini top in black, also going minimal with matching bottoms that might just have been a thong. She added in a red baseball cap worn over her face - fans barely saw her features, although they did see her skin glowing in the sun. Flaunting her super-toned thighs and her abs, Pink told fans that "Mexico made me thirsty."
A series of hashtags including #thirsttrap and #hollywoodtrainer completed the post, one now sitting at over 490,000 likes. Fire emoji came in from singer Mandy Moore.
Getting Calm With Sleep Stories
Pink might come with a punkish persona on account of her animated lyrics and signature attitude, but there's a calmer side to her. She's been opening up on her partnership with the Calm app, this as she joins forces with the cult brand to bring children bedtime stories.
In a recent Instagram share, Pink told fans:
"I'm so happy to share the third installment of my @Calm Kids series! Gather 'round and listen to my new story “Flutter Away.” We’ve all had friends come and go in our lives. Together, we’ll help Ring support her friend as they leave the magical circus tent and explore new adventures. Listen on the app now - link in bio! 🦋 #CalmKids."
Releasing New Music
Pink continues to release new beats, decades after she became a music icon. November 4 will bring her "Never Gonna Not Dance Again" track, one she's been promoting on her social media through much of this fall.
Celebs Are Loving Her!
Pink largely receives love on Instagram from fans, but she's also followed by some famous faces. Her account is followed by actresses Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, singer Halsey, plus reality star Chrishell Stause.