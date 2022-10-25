Iggy Azalea is stunning as she flaunts her famous curves and embraces this year's sheer trend. The Australian-born rapper turned heads as she updated her Instagram recently, posting a backstage shot and rocking a skimpy and see-through bodysuit. The Grammy nominee delighted her 16 million+ followers with her unusual look, one seeing her go without a bra as she showed off both her curves and her toned legs. Iggy has gained over 80,000 likes for the share, one also coming with a snappy caption.
Iggy Azalea Stuns In See-Through Bodysuit
The Latest
'The Audacity!': Influencer Sparks Debate After Complaining That She Was Asked To Provide Free Content By Tights Brand
Stuns In Tiny Sheer Bodysuit
Iggy was photographed making her way through a backstage corridor with two others. Snapped in motion, the "Work" hitmaker opted for a complicated and cut-out black-and-gray bodysuit, one boasting a short shorts finish and cap sleeves forming glove-like details. Showing off her thighs as she went sheer, Iggy also drew attention to her cleavage in her star-print look, also wearing her blonde locks down and flowing down her shoulders.
In a caption, the mom of one wrote: "Just like lighting in a bottle."
Defending Herself Amid Backlash
Iggy is fresh from some online defense, this as she claps back at a reporter who critiqued her latest performance during halftime of the Las Vegas Raiders' home game. "The combination of Allegiant Stadium trying to make BBQ and Iggy Azalea performing at halftime is gonna make me depressed," the reporter had written. Iggy didn't take it lying down, firing back:
"If you think you’re depressed now I’ll spare you the tears you’d cry knowing what my paycheck was to come and jiggle a lil *ss."
Not The First Time
Iggy is known for being hard-hitting, and it isn't just the lyrics. The bombshell made 2018 headlines for continuing to perform while one of her backup dancers suffered a seizure, something she received hate for.
"Just want to let everyone asking know my dancer is OKAY!" she wrote online, adding:
"The light & heat caused her to have a seizure. She is backstage feeling much better. Also for what it's worth in regards to the backing dancer. 1. I thought she had just fallen/twisted her ankle. And it may sound harsh but you keep singing until the music stops & ask for a medic which is what I did."
Enjoying Tour
Iggy has been touring this fall, with an October 14 Instagram post reminding fans that only one show was left. She also confirmed being 100% ready to take a "vacation."