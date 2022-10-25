Iggy Azalea Stuns In See-Through Bodysuit

Iggy is known for being hard-hitting, and it isn't just the lyrics. The bombshell made 2018 headlines for continuing to perform while one of her backup dancers suffered a seizure, something she received hate for.

"Just want to let everyone asking know my dancer is OKAY!" she wrote online, adding:

"The light & heat caused her to have a seizure. She is backstage feeling much better. Also for what it's worth in regards to the backing dancer. 1. I thought she had just fallen/twisted her ankle. And it may sound harsh but you keep singing until the music stops & ask for a medic which is what I did."