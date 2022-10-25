That Uncomfortable 'House Of The Dragon' Foot Scene Explained

As a result of the audience's intense reactions to a sexual moment, House of the Dragon has become divisive. Although the series, like its sister program Game of Thrones, hasn't shied away from blood, s*x, and viciousness, a recent scene has disappointed fans.

A lot happens in House of the Dragon's penultimate episode, including a dead king, a revolt by the Greens (headed by Queen Alicent and her father Otto Hightower), a murder in the small council, and a coronation centered on a part-crashing Princess Rhaenys and her dragon, Meleys. But what's been drawing attention is a particularly awkward, albeit brief, scene involving the patient Queen Alicent and her slick spy boss, Larys.