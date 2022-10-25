That Uncomfortable 'House Of The Dragon' Foot Scene Explained

A picture of symbol of house of the dragon
Getty | NurPhoto

Entertainment
chisom

As a result of the audience's intense reactions to a sexual moment, House of the Dragon has become divisive. Although the series, like its sister program Game of Thrones, hasn't shied away from blood, s*x, and viciousness, a recent scene has disappointed fans.

A lot happens in House of the Dragon's penultimate episode, including a dead king, a revolt by the Greens (headed by Queen Alicent and her father Otto Hightower), a murder in the small council, and a coronation centered on a part-crashing Princess Rhaenys and her dragon, Meleys. But what's been drawing attention is a particularly awkward, albeit brief, scene involving the patient Queen Alicent and her slick spy boss, Larys.

The Latest

'I Though I Was Insane': Worker Discovers The Secret Code Hidden In Walmart Products

Man Bemoans The Life Of Senior Citizens In Retirement Homes, Sparks Debate

'The Audacity!': Influencer Sparks Debate After Complaining That She Was Asked To Provide Free Content By Tights Brand

'Virgin River' Stars Try Out The Hilarious Tortilla TikTok Challenge

Petition For A Reshoot Of 'Halloween Ends' Is Garnering A Lot Of Support

The Ambitious Lord Larys

Lord Larys is one of the show's most cunning behind-the-scenes creepy characters. Larys, portrayed by Matthew Needham, is also known as Clubfoot because of a congenital disability that makes him walk with a limp. Larys previously sided with Queen Alicent in the first season of House of the Dragon when he killed his father and brother, Lord Lyonel and Ser Harwin, to reinstate her father, Ser Otto, as the Hand of the King (and also make himself the new Lord of Harrenhal).

Entertainment

Anne Hathaway Dishes On Whether There Will Be A Sequel To 'The Devil Wears Prada'

By Ashabi Azeez

What Lord Larys Gets In Exchange For Information

Throughout the first season of House of the Dragon, Larys has conned and killed his way to being Alicent's most dependable confidante. However, episode 9 was the first time it was made clear what Larys was receiving out of the deal — he gives Alicent access to his secrets and gets rid of her political rivals in return for "looking at her feet and having a wank." This transaction has happened many times before, as seen by Alicent's reaction as she sits back and takes off her stockings. But let's carefully scrutinize this scene; she had just lost her husband; give the woman a break! But as we know it, nothing goes for nothing.

Anne Hathaway Mesmerizes In Silver Valentino Dress At NY Film Festival

Mila Kunis Promotes New Netflix Movie 'Luckiest Girl Alive' In Stylish Thigh-High Boots

Alicent Is Willing To Pay The Price

The feet scene from House of the Dragon episode 9 perfectly captures the relationship between Alicent and Larys that developed after he slaughtered his family earlier in the season. If having Larys and his army of fireflies on her side will help her get through the awkward circumstance, Alicent is willing to give up her dignity and turn a blind eye. It still needs to be determined whether Larys fulfilled his promise beyond the awkward foot moment. Mysaria's headquarters were set on fire near the end of the episode, but it's still unclear if the White Worm survived or perished. Hopefully, we'll find out in the upcoming season.

Why Larry Has A Foot Fetish?

Larys' foot obsession is directly related to his physical impairment. The camera lingers excessively on Larys' cane, Clubfoot, and sluggish, uncomfortably stride as he moves to sit across from Queen Alicent. Larys has a disability, which the camera shot serves to emphasize. The scene's visual and thematic framing places his "defect" front and center in the viewer's subconscious consciousness. In all its uncomfortableness, the foot scenario is described. We're not sure what Larys is getting out of this deal. Still, he has access to limitless resources because he is close to Alicent. However, we can't wait for the whole story to unfold.

Read Next

Must Read

Sofia Vergara Works Up A Sweat In A Full Bodysuit

Anne Hathaway Mesmerizes In Silver Valentino Dress At NY Film Festival

This Laurence Fishburne Crime Thriller Movie Is Trending On Netflix

DoorDash Customer Is Flabbergasted After Receiving A Letter From Driver Complaining About Her 37% Tip

'I Couldn't Believe My Eyes': Guest Is Flabbergasted With The Type Of '24/7 Food' The Hotel Is Offering

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.