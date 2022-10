A viral TikTok video with more than 2 million views calls out Dunkin' Donuts for Poor Health Practices. Creator Sabrina Rose (@justsabrinarose) filmed an outlet with gnats or tiny bugs all over the donuts on display.

She complained that the outlet always messes up her order, but she doesn't mind giving them multiple chances. However, this time, the health hazards raised red flags, and Rose was tired of making excuses for the donut vendor.