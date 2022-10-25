Salma Hayek Teases 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' By Feeling Up Channing Tatum's Solid Abs

An official photo for the final film in the Magic Mike trilogy was shared on Instagram by Hayek. The actress gave fans a first look at her character on October 21st. In the image shared, the Eternals actress was sitting on a couch while Tatum stood in front of her. The Dog actor had his shirt raised while Hayek placed her hands on his solid abs.

The Bandidas actress closed her eyes like she was trying to feel his abs. Meanwhile, Tatum placed his hand over hers on his abs and looked down at her with a serious expression. The Mexican-American actress captioned the post, "A tease of what's to come in theaters this Valentine's Day weekend."