Salma Hayek shared an official tease still from a scene in the latest installation of the Magic Mike movie franchise, Magic Mike's Last Dance, on Instagram. The actress appeared to be feeling fellow actor Channing Tatum's abs while stirring fans' curiosity. Fans were quick to gush over the sensualizing movie photo.
Salma Hayek Teases 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' By Feeling Up Channing Tatum's Solid Abs
Official Photo From 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'
An official photo for the final film in the Magic Mike trilogy was shared on Instagram by Hayek. The actress gave fans a first look at her character on October 21st. In the image shared, the Eternals actress was sitting on a couch while Tatum stood in front of her. The Dog actor had his shirt raised while Hayek placed her hands on his solid abs.
The Bandidas actress closed her eyes like she was trying to feel his abs. Meanwhile, Tatum placed his hand over hers on his abs and looked down at her with a serious expression. The Mexican-American actress captioned the post, "A tease of what's to come in theaters this Valentine's Day weekend."
Hayek Joins The 'Magic Mike' Universe
Thandiwe Newton was supposed to star in the final film of the franchise. However, according to Deadline, she had to leave due to personal reasons. Which left Hayek to replace Newton in the movie. Details about the role of the newcomer have not fully been released.
The movie was originally meant to be released on HBO Max but instead, it will be in theaters on February 10, 2023, which is Super Bowl weekend. David Zaslav believed a theatrical release would do the film some good. Fans also expressed their eagerness to see Hayek and Tatum on screen in the finale of the movie.
What Tatum Hopes The Third Installment Entails
Per IMDb, the storyline of the first Magic Mike was centered on Tatum's experiences as a stripper in Tampa at age 18. Although the storyline for the finale has not been revealed, Tatum shared what he hopes it entails. During an interview with People in February, the Step Up actor shared, "I want it to be a Super Bowl of stripping."
The actor continued that he wants the finale to be filled with great dancing with professional dancers. He also wants the sequel to have a "more centralized female character." The actor also shared that he wants the finale to focus on a female's experience, unlike the other two movies.
When The Production Of 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Began
In November 2021, Tatum revealed the production of the movie had begun. He took to social media to post a photo of the script's cover. The image showed the film's title as well as the names of the writer and director. Steven Soderbergh will direct the movie making it his third time. Reid Carolin who wrote the first two films will also return as the screenwriter.
Magic Mike's Last Dance is supposed to be Tatum's last dance around the pole. However, the actor has some ideas for the future of the franchise. He shared that when they get to 70, he wants to get the team together for a Grumpy Old Men version.