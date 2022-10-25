Goldie Hawn, 76, Shows Off Her Amazing Physique While Working Out

Goldie Hawn is stunning in tight spandex as she proves that age is but a number. The legendary Hollywood star is 76 years young, and a recent Instagram share from her offered a little insight into how she stays looking so good. Posting in fitness mode and shouting out her mental health non-profit Mind Up, Goldie showed off her workout moves while in a skintight and skimpy gym look, also flaunting her good looks as she revealed the results of new scientific research.
Posting for her 3 million+ followers, Goldie put on an active display while enjoying an outdoor trampoline workout. The First Wives Club actress opened from a terrace and seated while barefoot and on a blue mat, also wearing a tight black and sleeveless bodysuit with a shorts finish. She told fans that it was "Keep Your Mind Up Monday."
The footage then swung to the workout itself as Goldie bounced up and down on a sun-drenched terrace from a mini trampoline.
Showing off her toned arms and legs as she got her heart rate up, Goldie explained how she was working her heart - she even took fans indoors for a hilarious makeshift dumbbell workout from her kitchen. Here, she used wine bottles as weights.
The blonde also enjoyed an outdoor walk on suburban streets. "Keep your mind up for exercise," she opened.
Dropping The Research
The mom to actress Kate Hudson continued:
"Research shows that people who exercise regularly have better mental health and emotional wellbeing. Physical exercise can help boost our mood, concentration, and also help us achieve a positive outlook on life."
Reminding fans that workouts don't have to be power pumping and crazy, she also wrote that "the great news is that exercise doesn’t have to be strenuous or take a long time to make us feel good. Studies show low or moderate intensity exercise is enough to make a difference in our mood, behavior and thinking patterns."
Joining Age-Defying Celebs
Linking up to Mind Up to close, Goldie said that the "physical" perks of keeping active can also "profoundly impact" one's mental well-being. Quick to leave a like was fellow actress Reese Witherspoon.
Also defying their age over 70 are stars including Isabella Rossellini, Meryl Streep, Sigourney Weaver, plus Helen Mirren. Goldie's Instagram is followed by celebrities including sitcom star Jennifer Aniston and TV personality Maria Menounos. Check out her feed for more!