Scarlett Johansson Shows Major Cleavage In Bustier

Johansson has been the highest-paid actress for two years consecutively, thanks to her acting prowess, but that did not quite come in handy when she filmed a s*x scene with costar Joaquin Phoenix in Her. The actress recalled how her fake orgasm had weirded him out. She revealed that Phoenix had a hard time recording the sounds because of how gross it was. She explained:

"I remember we came in that day. I've become that actor that's like 'let's get dirty.' I have to because otherwise, I'll be petrified. Joaquin comes in, we try to get through one take, and he was, like, losing it. He was like 'I can't do it.'"