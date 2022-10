Scout LaRue Willis channeled her inner "Eve in the Garden" for her latest photoshoot promoting her single, Love Without Possession. The 31-year-old actor/singer released the official music video last October and has since garnered over 100,000 views.

It came ahead of her self-titled debut album, Scout LaRue Willis, which has eleven songs, starting with Love Without Possession. Willis describes herself as "an International Hedonist looking to have a good time," and her music tells that story.