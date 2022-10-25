Jennifer Coolidge, 61, Stuns In See-Through Dress For 'The White Lotus'

61-year-old Cinderella Story actress Jennifer never runs out of style. The movie star looks as fashionable as she did during several public appearances in a lace black dress. The image of Jennifer's body-flattering see-through long-sleeve dress posted on Instagram got her 880k fans gushing since it was posted about 3 days ago.

One of the photos uploaded featured Jennifer standing beside her dog as she posed for the camera. The movie star completed her outfit with black heels and her hair was styled in a center part. Jennifer also shared another image that showed her standing beside fellow White Lotus cast members. Jennifer captioned her post:

"Me & #Bagpipes taking ourselves way too seriously before the big night 🖤🐾 The second photo of this glorious cast assures me that #WhiteLotus 2 is definitely happening next Sunday…"