Jennifer Coolidge stays as ageless as she is glamorous. The star served a classy look on Instagram while flaunting her ever-appealing body in a recent post, and fans could not get enough. The Stifler's Mom star whose style has always been fascinating took fans to a greater level of awe in this new appearance.
Jennifer Coolidge, 61, Stuns In See-Through Dress For 'The White Lotus'
Jennifer Is Mesmerizing In A Black Dress
61-year-old Cinderella Story actress Jennifer never runs out of style. The movie star looks as fashionable as she did during several public appearances in a lace black dress. The image of Jennifer's body-flattering see-through long-sleeve dress posted on Instagram got her 880k fans gushing since it was posted about 3 days ago.
One of the photos uploaded featured Jennifer standing beside her dog as she posed for the camera. The movie star completed her outfit with black heels and her hair was styled in a center part. Jennifer also shared another image that showed her standing beside fellow White Lotus cast members. Jennifer captioned her post:
"Me & #Bagpipes taking ourselves way too seriously before the big night 🖤🐾 The second photo of this glorious cast assures me that #WhiteLotus 2 is definitely happening next Sunday…"
Jennifer On 'The Watcher'
Jennifer is not a common cast name in horror movies, despite renting her house to several of Ryan Murphy's horror movie productions. However, she will be playing a major part in The Watcher. Speaking about her role in the new scary series, Jennifer said she found Ryan's offer riveting.
According to the Hollywood Star, while Ryan used her home for movies, he made sure he didn't just offer any role. However, she is thrilled to finally get a role after 10 years. In The Watcher, Jennifer's character was a realtor, Karen Calhoun, who sold a mysterious home to the Brannock family.
What Is 'The Watcher' About?
The Watcher tells the story of the Brannock family who bought an ill-fated home located in Westfield, a posh American suburb in New Jersey. Shortly after the Brannocks purchased the house they started receiving sinister threats from a person who sends letters signed as The Watcher.
Neighbors were helpful, and the family became suspicious about those around them. The movie premiered on October 13, and it is available for streaming on Netflix.
More On Jennifer's Recent Projects
Aside from Jennifer's contribution to The Watcher, she is also a cast member of White Lotus. The story revolves around the dark secrets of guests, the staff, and the locale of a resort center. In the series, Jennifer stars as Tanya McQuold.
Jennifer has also played several outstanding roles in movies. She is best known for amazing films such as Legally Blonde, American Pie, and American reunion.