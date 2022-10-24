Jennifer Aniston is looking flawless in a bikini sunbathe as she stuns at 53. The sitcom star continues top lists of everyone's favorite celeb over 50, and a July 2022 photo proved just why she'll always be #1. Jennifer is CEO of her LolaVie haircare brand, one founded on her iconic Friends hairdos - the brand made it a Hot Girl Summer as it featured the actress in a promo post on Instagram. Aniston was photographed soaking up the sun in swimwear, with a caption also ensuring that fans stocked their carts with LolaVie.
Jennifer Aniston, 53, Looks Incredible In A Bikini!
Stunning In Bikini At 50+
Jennifer, best known for starring in Friends from 1994-2004, posed lying on her back and chilling out. The ex to Brad Pitt rested on a white towel as she contrasted it with a stringy and low-cut black bikini top, flaunting her yoga-honed figure and her natural tan while smiling slightly with closed eyes.
Jen also wore tinted shades as she enjoyed her peaceful moment, with fans seeing hints of her highlighted blonde hair as she posed with two tiny bottles of LolaVie product next to her.
'Weekend Necessities'
A shout-out to shoppers also ensured that everyone protects themselves from the sun. LolaVie wrote: "Weekend necessities: Our minis and lots of SPF!☀️ @jenniferaniston."
LolaVie regularly features its famous founder on its social media. A recent share showed Aniston in a bathrobe and padding around her glamorous bathroom. A caption read:
"They’re finally HERE! 🤗 @lolavie Shampoo & Conditioner are officially available today and we are so happy where they landed 🙏🏼Thanks to my team for working so hard to get these babies JUST RIGHT. Hope you love them as much as I do! 🚿💦❤️."
Jennifer joins the long list of celebrities retailing beauty products - while the likes of Kim Kardashian and Rihanna are focused on cosmetics, though, Aniston has stuck to her signature asset: her hair.
Hated 'The Rachel Cut'
In the mid to late '90s, every woman around wanted the "Rachel" cut, a choppy, heavily layered hairdo that made Aniston an overnight hair icon. Turns out, the girl behind the Central Perk coffee house waitress didn't care for the style "The Rachel." “How do I say this?" Aniston told Allure. “I think it was the ugliest haircut I’ve ever seen.”
Okay With Growing Out The Bangs
Jennifer was, however, okay with later styles as her character gained and then lost bangs. “I got that haircut and was like, ‘Wow this is amazing,’ and then I was totally left with this frizzy mop on my head, because I had no idea how to do what he did," she revealed in 2018.