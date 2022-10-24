Jennifer Aniston, 53, Looks Incredible In A Bikini!

A shout-out to shoppers also ensured that everyone protects themselves from the sun. LolaVie wrote: "Weekend necessities: Our minis and lots of SPF!☀️ @jenniferaniston."

LolaVie regularly features its famous founder on its social media. A recent share showed Aniston in a bathrobe and padding around her glamorous bathroom. A caption read:

"They’re finally HERE! 🤗 @lolavie Shampoo & Conditioner are officially available today and we are so happy where they landed 🙏🏼Thanks to my team for working so hard to get these babies JUST RIGHT. Hope you love them as much as I do! 🚿💦❤️."

Jennifer joins the long list of celebrities retailing beauty products - while the likes of Kim Kardashian and Rihanna are focused on cosmetics, though, Aniston has stuck to her signature asset: her hair.