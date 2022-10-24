Jennifer Aniston, 53, Looks Incredible In A Bikini!

Jennifer Aniston close up
Getty | Dimitrios Kambouris

Entertainment
Geri Green

Jennifer Aniston is looking flawless in a bikini sunbathe as she stuns at 53. The sitcom star continues top lists of everyone's favorite celeb over 50, and a July 2022 photo proved just why she'll always be #1. Jennifer is CEO of her LolaVie haircare brand, one founded on her iconic Friends hairdos - the brand made it a Hot Girl Summer as it featured the actress in a promo post on Instagram. Aniston was photographed soaking up the sun in swimwear, with a caption also ensuring that fans stocked their carts with LolaVie.

The Latest

This Laurence Fishburne Crime Thriller Movie Is Trending On Netflix

Christina Ricci Shares What She Thinks Of Jenna Ortega's Take On Wednesday Addams

Worker Reveals The Best Thing About Working At Amazon

'Is This Standard?': Starbucks Customer Complains About 'Stingy' Barista After She Requested Light Ice

'I Couldn't Believe My Eyes': Guest Is Flabbergasted With The Type Of '24/7 Food' The Hotel Is Offering

Stunning In Bikini At 50+

Jennifer Aniston
Getty | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Jennifer, best known for starring in Friends from 1994-2004, posed lying on her back and chilling out. The ex to Brad Pitt rested on a white towel as she contrasted it with a stringy and low-cut black bikini top, flaunting her yoga-honed figure and her natural tan while smiling slightly with closed eyes.

Jen also wore tinted shades as she enjoyed her peaceful moment, with fans seeing hints of her highlighted blonde hair as she posed with two tiny bottles of LolaVie product next to her.

Entertainment

Anne Hathaway Dishes On Whether There Will Be A Sequel To 'The Devil Wears Prada'

By Ashabi Azeez

'Weekend Necessities'

Jennifer Aniston
Getty | Allen Berezovsky

A shout-out to shoppers also ensured that everyone protects themselves from the sun. LolaVie wrote: "Weekend necessities: Our minis and lots of SPF!☀️ @jenniferaniston."

LolaVie regularly features its famous founder on its social media. A recent share showed Aniston in a bathrobe and padding around her glamorous bathroom. A caption read:

"They’re finally HERE! 🤗 @lolavie Shampoo & Conditioner are officially available today and we are so happy where they landed 🙏🏼Thanks to my team for working so hard to get these babies JUST RIGHT. Hope you love them as much as I do! 🚿💦❤️."

Jennifer joins the long list of celebrities retailing beauty products - while the likes of Kim Kardashian and Rihanna are focused on cosmetics, though, Aniston has stuck to her signature asset: her hair.

Anne Hathaway Mesmerizes In Silver Valentino Dress At NY Film Festival

Mila Kunis Promotes New Netflix Movie 'Luckiest Girl Alive' In Stylish Thigh-High Boots

Hated 'The Rachel Cut'

Jennifer Aniston
Getty | Ron Galella, Ltd.

In the mid to late '90s, every woman around wanted the "Rachel" cut, a choppy, heavily layered hairdo that made Aniston an overnight hair icon. Turns out, the girl behind the Central Perk coffee house waitress didn't care for the style "The Rachel." “How do I say this?" Aniston told Allure. “I think it was the ugliest haircut I’ve ever seen.”

Okay With Growing Out The Bangs

Jennifer Aniston
Getty | JB Lacroix

Jennifer was, however, okay with later styles as her character gained and then lost bangs. “I got that haircut and was like, ‘Wow this is amazing,’ and then I was totally left with this frizzy mop on my head, because I had no idea how to do what he did," she revealed in 2018.

Read Next

Must Read

DoorDash Customer Is Flabbergasted After Receiving A Letter From Driver Complaining About Her 37% Tip

Anne Hathaway Mesmerizes In Silver Valentino Dress At NY Film Festival

'My Jaw Just Hit The Floor': DoorDash Customer Is Furious After Receiving Raw Rolls With Cooking Instructions

Sofia Vergara Works Up A Sweat In A Full Bodysuit

Kaley Cuoco Reveals What She Really Thought About Penny’s Controversial Ending On 'The Big Bang Theory'

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.