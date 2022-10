Lori Harvey's interpretation of Harlem Renaissance for the WACO Wearable Art Gala was one for the books. The businesswoman and model stunned in a custom-made threaded dress with a plunging neckline and lavender Louboutin heels on the red carpet.

The SKN by LH owner always bodies any look she chooses, and we saw it during Paris Fashion Week. Although she didn't walk any of the runways, Harvey graced the front rows in in-season looks.