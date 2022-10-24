See Anne Hathaway's Hottest Looks Yet

Close up of Anne Hathaway
Getty | Theo Wargo

Anne Hathaway will always remain one of Hollywood's "IT-girls," as the actress proved during Paris Fashion Week and throughout this year. Every outfit she wore from the first show was a talking point, from a hot pink Valentino ensemble courtesy of Pierpaolo Piccioli to a backless sequin dress at the Elle Women in Hollywood gala.

Hathaway was one of the seven honorees for the night at this year's event alongside Issa Rae, Michelle Yeoh, Ariana De Bose, Olivia Wilde and Sigourney Weaver, and Sydney Sweeney.

She also shared a sweet moment with Rae on the red carpet, convincing us that we aren't wrong about her charming personality. After all, she's the Queen of Genovia.

Glittering In Ralph Lauren

Anne Hathaway in a navy sequin dress at the Elle Women in Hollywood Gala
Getty | Jon Kopaloff

Hathaway dazzled in a sequin navy floor-length dress designed by Ralph Lauren for the Elle Women in Hollywood Gala. The backless dress hung loosely on her slender figure with a single t-strap joining the front sleeves to the lower back.

The Princess Diaries alum then wore black strappy stiletto heels and accessorized her look with Bulgari jewelry - necklace, rings, bracelet, and earrings. Hathaway also sparked nostalgia by wearing her brunette hair in overgrown French bangs and curls down her back like in her Devil Wears Prada days.

For her Magazine spread, Hathaway stunned in several figure-hugging outfits including a skintight bodysuit, a three-piece pantsuit, a tight dress, and a sexy see-through mini dress.

Swipe to see the pictures.

'We Crashed' Press Tour In Versace

Anne Hathaway goes to the Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote her TV show, WeCrashed
Getty | James Devaney

Erin Walsh, Hathaway's stylist, does a great job dressing the actress and switching up her style such that you never truly know what's coming. During Spring, she went on a press tour promoting her Apple TV series, We Crashed, and stopped at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert wearing a colorful jumpsuit and matching blazer.

She styled her hair in a ponytail and dressed her bangs away from her face giving us a full view of her disarming smile.

A Valentino Doll In Pink

Anne Hathaway in a pink two-piece at the Valentino "The Beginning" fashion show
Getty | Ernesto Ruscio

Hathaway at Valentino's Summer show, "The Beginning", was the comeback that had everyone on the edge of their seats! She attended that show in a Barbie pink ensemble made by the Creative Director of the Italian fashion house, Pierpaolo Piccioli.

The actress wore a two-piece sequin miniskirt and top combo with platform high heels accentuating her long, slender legs. She also wore her hair without the overgrown bangs we've come to love.

'The Devil Wears Michael Kors' In Real Life

Anne Hathaway and Anna Wintour at the Michael Kors show
Getty | Dimitrios Kambouris

The Academy Award-winning actress had her Devil Wears Prada Deja Vu in real-life during Michael Kors' fashion show. She showed up in office stilettos and a brown leather overcoat that'll make Miranda Priestly proud.

Seriously, of all Hathaway's public appearances this year, there was no miss in sight, and we're living for it!

Check out more styles on her Instagram feed.

