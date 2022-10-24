See Anne Hathaway's Hottest Looks Yet

Anne Hathaway will always remain one of Hollywood's "IT-girls," as the actress proved during Paris Fashion Week and throughout this year. Every outfit she wore from the first show was a talking point, from a hot pink Valentino ensemble courtesy of Pierpaolo Piccioli to a backless sequin dress at the Elle Women in Hollywood gala.

Hathaway was one of the seven honorees for the night at this year's event alongside Issa Rae, Michelle Yeoh, Ariana De Bose, Olivia Wilde and Sigourney Weaver, and Sydney Sweeney.

She also shared a sweet moment with Rae on the red carpet, convincing us that we aren't wrong about her charming personality. After all, she's the Queen of Genovia.