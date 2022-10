Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday Addams in two children's films, has a strong opinion about Jenna Ortega's portrayal of the character.

Next month, Jenna, who previously played Ellie Alves in the Netflix drama, You, makes a comeback as the star of Wednesday, a Tim Burton and Addams Family TV spinoff that also stars Christina as Marylin Thornhill.

Keep scrolling for the details of Christina's take on Jenna's new role.