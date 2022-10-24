Demi Moore, 59, Looks Stunning In A Bikini!

Demi Moore close up
Getty | Dominique Charriau

Entertainment
Geri Green

Demi Moore made the most of it being a Hot Girl Summer while it lasted. The 59-year-old actress turned heads in September as she flaunted her jaw-dropping bikini body at nearly 60 - the post on Instagram now adds to the pile of those promoting Demi's collab with Andie Swim.

Demi was an early investor in Andie Swim and as part of a $2 million seed round. Now, she's proving that you don't need to be Kim Kardashian to retail swimwear in the celebrity space. A gorgeous shot showed Demi looking ageless, also highlighting her toned figure and curves in a beyond-stylish bikini.

The Latest

Kate Hudson Flaunts Her Toned Abs In A Bedazzled Dress

Kim Kardashian Stuns In See-Through Lace Dress

Carrie Underwood Looks Stunning In Revealing Mini Dress

Celtics Star Disses Ex-Teammate Kendrick Perkins To Roast Lakers After Embarrassing Loss

Danica Patrick Looks Amazing In A Mini Cut-Out Dress

Stuns In Bikini For Andie Swim

Demi Moore
Getty | NDZ/Star Max

The photo showed the Indecent Proposal star seated, outdoors, and on a windy day. Enjoying the sunset from a yacht while backed by rocks and water, Demi showed off her sunkissed skin in a plunging and firework-print bikini that came deep cut, but classy. Moore also wore her signature raven locks down and blowing around her face a little while gazing deep into the camera.

In a caption, the mom of three shouted out the end of summer, still urging her fans to shop her collection and writing: "Tomorrow may be the first day of Fall, but summer is a mindset ♥️ @andieswim."

Entertainment

Scarlett Johansson Stuns In See-Through Jewel Bustier And Underwear

By Cha Miñoza

Swimwear Collab Success

Demi Moore
Getty | Jon Kopaloff

Demi's collab has made major headlines this year, and not just for seeing another celebrity offer pool and beach pieces. Demi has opened up to say that she isn't keen on the micro bikini trend that's popular these days, instead preferring styles that are a little more covered up.

"So the idea is: How do we make a woman wear something that feels good and playful and sexy that is also creating security and confidence and still has style? That was our goal," she told Harper's Bazaar.

Anne Hathaway Stuns In See-Through Lace Mini Dress

Sabrina Carpenter Stuns In See-Through Bedazzled Dress

Putting Women First

Demi Moore
Getty | Karwai Tang

Demi also noted that she had prioritized the needs and feelings of the women wearing her designs - perhaps over the effect that the apparel might have on men.

She continued on a focus "that women feel sensitive about, whether it's their tummy or other areas of the body. They don't want to look matronly or not feel sexy or desirable. That was really something in my own mind, which is changing this idea that we become less desirable as we get older."

Fellow Celebrities Alongside Her

Demi Moore
Getty | Kurt Krieger - Corbis

Also retailing swimwear collabs are model Gigi Hadid and actress Hailee Steinfeld with Frankie's Bikinis. Meanwhile, both Kim and Khloe Kardashian retail swimwear, as does mogul Kylie Jenner.

Read Next

Must Read

Anne Hathaway Stuns In See-Through Lace Mini Dress

Watch Carmen Electra Looking Smoking Hot In A Thongkini

Scarlett Johansson Stuns In A White T-Shirt With No Pants

Demi Moore Stuns Wearing Nothing But A Jacket

Anne Hathaway Dishes On Whether There Will Be A Sequel To 'The Devil Wears Prada'

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.