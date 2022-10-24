Demi Moore, 59, Looks Stunning In A Bikini!

Demi Moore made the most of it being a Hot Girl Summer while it lasted. The 59-year-old actress turned heads in September as she flaunted her jaw-dropping bikini body at nearly 60 - the post on Instagram now adds to the pile of those promoting Demi's collab with Andie Swim.

Demi was an early investor in Andie Swim and as part of a $2 million seed round. Now, she's proving that you don't need to be Kim Kardashian to retail swimwear in the celebrity space. A gorgeous shot showed Demi looking ageless, also highlighting her toned figure and curves in a beyond-stylish bikini.