Danica Patrick Looks Amazing In A Mini Cut-Out Dress

All smiles as she posed from a concrete area backed by a welcome wall bearing the Austin sign and a "GREETINGS FROM" on it, Danica posed throwing up an arm as she gestured towards the sign, also showing off her cute style.

The brunette opted for a cap sleeve and plunging printed minidress in dark blue and orange, with pops of goldish yellow on the fabrics also adding more warmth. Danica accessorized her dress with a light tan pair of boots rising to just below her knees, also wearing her signature dark locks down and casual.