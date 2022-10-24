Danica Patrick is looking like a million dollars while in a low-key leggy minidress as she soaks up the Texas sunshine and delights fans with a new photo on Instagram. The former professional racing driver proved that open-wheel car racing for a career doesn't mean you can't go girly, this as she showed off her killer legs in a gorgeous look. Posting outdoors and in sunlight while shouting out her Austin, TX location, the 40-year-old showed off while sending love - she gained over 23,000 likes overnight.
Danica Patrick Looks Amazing In A Mini Cut-Out Dress
The Latest
Looking Good In Mini Dress And Boots
All smiles as she posed from a concrete area backed by a welcome wall bearing the Austin sign and a "GREETINGS FROM" on it, Danica posed throwing up an arm as she gestured towards the sign, also showing off her cute style.
The brunette opted for a cap sleeve and plunging printed minidress in dark blue and orange, with pops of goldish yellow on the fabrics also adding more warmth. Danica accessorized her dress with a light tan pair of boots rising to just below her knees, also wearing her signature dark locks down and casual.
'Good To Be Back'
Keeping her caption sports-centric, Danica wrote: "Good to be back with the @skysportsf1 crew in Austin!" Fans were quick to comment, with one gushing as they replied: "You crushed it again this weekend. I said it before and will again, Danica is America's national host for all motorsports."
Danica had also updated with a little shout-out to a local business during her trip. Opting out of name-dropping a major brand (and getting paid), the Wisconsin native shared a photo of herself and two store owners.
Showing A Good Heart
In a caption, Patrick wrote: "If you’re in Austin you must get over to @hearthsoulatx! It’s an amazing store with so much variety.... including my @voyantbydanica candles and @prettyintensebydanica book!"
Running Her Own Business
Danica is, however, cashing in via her Danica Rose Wine brand, one produced from French vineyard grapes. She's also the owner of her Somnium winery and vineyard in Napa Valley, CA. Here, the star joins the list of celebrities currently raking it in from alcoholic beverages - Dwayne Johnson, George Clooney, Blake Lively, Bethenny Frankel, and Kendall Jenner have all launched alcoholic drinks labels.
Danica is followed by 888,000 on Instagram and is kept tabs on by reality star Denise Richards. Follow her to see what she posts next!