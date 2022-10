Most people have a regular order in Starbucks or another coffee shop, so whenever something comes out different than usual, we immediately notice, just like RayahSunshine did. The user shared on her TikTok account (@4rayah.sunshine) her discontent after a recent visit to Starbucks.

She was upset because she ordered a venti coffee with light ice, and the drink was visibly less filled than usual; then explained that when she returned to the store to ask for a full drink, the barista refused.