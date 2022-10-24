'Yellowstone' Star Lainey Wilson Bags Six CMA Nominations

The latest Yellowstone trailer has been released, and the popular western series promises a season full of drama and on-stage appearances by Lainey Wilson, the singer of the classic song Heart Like A Truck. Wilson, who will play Abby in season 5, can be seen as she enters the stage in the ominous new teaser. After the show's forthcoming season was teased during the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards two months ago, Wilson previously published a trailer for it. She declared that she would be "absolutely READY" for the two-hour season premiere in November at the time.

Keep reading to find out more.

The Plot Of 'Yellowstone'

The Dutton family, led by John Dutton, is the subject of Yellowstone. He is always under siege from others who live there, including land developers, an Indian reservation, and the nation's first national park. He owns the largest continuous ranch in the United States. It is a thorough examination of a violent world free from media scrutiny. Land grabs net billions for developers, and politicians are bought off by the biggest oil and lumber companies. This is where fracking wells pollute drinking water and unsolved killings are commonplace due to life in the wild west. Through the eyes of a family that embodies both, it is the best and worst of America. Yellowstone Season 5 will pick up where it left off with the sad events of the season 4 finale.

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Trailer Breaks Record

When a network starts disclosing viewership data for a trailer, you can be sure that interest in a show is sky-high. That's what the Paramount Network encountered when the Yellowstone season 5 teaser, which opens with John Dutton (Kevin Costner) taking oath as the governor of Montana, was released. 

According to Paramount, within the first 24 hours of its Sept. 29 release, the trailer had 14.4 million views and 1.7 million engagements, shattering previous records. Compared to the season 4 trailer, there were three times as many organic views and six times as many organic engagements.

Lainey Bags 6 CMT Awards Nomination

The Yellowstone family is inundated with positive news as they continue to bask in their trailer's success. The actress Lainey Wilson, who plays Abby, has been nominated for the 2022 Country Music Association Awards in six categories.

For Sayin' What I'm Thinkin, Wilson is nominated for Album of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, Song of the Year (for Things a Man Oughta Know), Musical Event of the Year (for Never Say Never with Cole Swindell), and Video of the Year (again for Never Say Never).

The well-deserved award nomination follows two years of increasing success for the singer: in 2020, she had her mainstream country music debut with the single Things a Man Oughta Know, and in 2021, she released her major-label debut album, Sayin' What I'm Thinkin'.

Lainey Is Full Of Excitement

After learning the wonderful news, Wilson humbly thanked the Country music community for their votes on Twitter.

“6 NOMINATIONS!?!? I’m speechless,” Wilson wrote. ”While I try to find the words just know that I’m blown away and so so honored and proud to be nominated. Thank you to the entire country music community!”

