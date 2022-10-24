'Yellowstone' Star Lainey Wilson Bags Six CMA Nominations

The latest Yellowstone trailer has been released, and the popular western series promises a season full of drama and on-stage appearances by Lainey Wilson, the singer of the classic song Heart Like A Truck. Wilson, who will play Abby in season 5, can be seen as she enters the stage in the ominous new teaser. After the show's forthcoming season was teased during the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards two months ago, Wilson previously published a trailer for it. She declared that she would be "absolutely READY" for the two-hour season premiere in November at the time.

