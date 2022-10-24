A 'Yellowstone' Star Is Joining Kevin Costner's 'Horizon'

While Kevin Costner has been active in the film industry lately, he has mainly focused on his role as John Dutton in the blockbuster TV series Yellowstone. Kevin hasn't been a director in nearly 20 years but has finally discovered the film that will be his directorial successor to 2003's Open Range. It has been reported that the next film Horizon, which the 67-year-old film director is starring in, will reunite him with a former Yellowstone co-star.

