How Ruth Codd's TikTok Fame Led Her To Star In Netflix's 'Midnight Club'

The 26-year-old was sought out for the role by co-creator Mike Flanagan and casting director Annie McCarthy. Codd is an amputee with no acting skills. However, her original content on TikTok got her a lot of fame. She had over 672,000 followers and about 20.5 million likes in less than a year. The vast fame led her to star in the series Midnight Club, as Anya.

Anya is an amputee who also had a terminal illness. She lived in a hospice with seven other terminally ill young adults. The youths met every night to swap spooky stories. Codd's character has a fierce, nuanced, and whip-smart personality. Codd herself is okay about who she is and is always quick to joke.