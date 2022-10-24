Stars are made in unique ways and in Ruth Codd's case, she found fame in form of a social media to TV transition. The young actress was called to star in the Netflix series, Midnight Club thanks to her TikTok fame. With massive involvements on TikTok, Codd was eventually sought out to feature in the production. The TikTok celeb has spoken about her experience acting for the first time.
How Ruth Codd's TikTok Fame Led Her To Star In Netflix's 'Midnight Club'
From TikTok To 'Midnight Club'
The 26-year-old was sought out for the role by co-creator Mike Flanagan and casting director Annie McCarthy. Codd is an amputee with no acting skills. However, her original content on TikTok got her a lot of fame. She had over 672,000 followers and about 20.5 million likes in less than a year. The vast fame led her to star in the series Midnight Club, as Anya.
Anya is an amputee who also had a terminal illness. She lived in a hospice with seven other terminally ill young adults. The youths met every night to swap spooky stories. Codd's character has a fierce, nuanced, and whip-smart personality. Codd herself is okay about who she is and is always quick to joke.
Ruth Speaks On Her First Acting Experience
The TikToker talked about her first casting experience in a recent interview. Codd had no acting experience before being chosen for the role. She shared that although it was weird for her, everyone was nice and she gave her all. She also talked about her character. The content creator shared that she hoped fans could see that the personalities of those with disabilities are not based on it.
She shared that the disability was only a little part of them and not everything. Codd shared that the storyline made her think of her aunt who died of cancer but was also a healing process. The actress also advised those with disabilities to embrace who they were. "There's a power in being yourself," she shared.
Embracing The Experiences After Her Injury
Codd also talked about how she embraced who she was. She got injured at 15 and had her right leg amputated at 23. For eight years, she had several operations which worked for a while. However, it did not last long and she would return to crutches. Codd shared with TikTok Newsroom, that it was a lot of experience for a young person but she would not change a thing.
Those experiences made her resilient and they taught her to be appreciative of everything. Although she was scared to have her leg amputated, she shared it was liberating when it happened. "It was the best thing I ever did," she stated.
All About Ruth's TikTok Content
The Irish TikToker started to post on TikTok in April 2021. The content mostly consisted of funny videos about growing up in Ireland and her life during the lockdown. The makeup artist and barber also used her account to create awareness of disabilities and amputees.
Codd documented her day-to-day activities on her page. She showed her medical appointments, culinary masterpieces, and even sketches about her life as a youth in general. Codd ended up quitting after creating content turned from fun to a job.