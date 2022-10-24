Saraya Straddles Motorcycle In A Bikini

Saraya, formerly known as Paige, has gone sexy as she straddles a motorcycle in a sizzling shoot. The former WWE star is fresh from thrilling her 6.1 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot shorts and boots look, this as she proved that a two-wheeler is 100% up her alley. Sharing a total of three images over last weekend, plus a separate video, the 30-year-old pro wrestler showed off her killer figure, also opting out of her usual ring gear in favor of something more glamorous.

Vroom Vroom Shoot!

Saraya
Getty | Say Cheese!

Saraya opened with a Halloween vibe as she and countless other stars welcome Spooky Season. The brunette posed perching her booty against the seat of a motorcycle, here wearing high-waisted and tiny shorts with an undies feel, plus a plunging bra and silky matching biker jacket. The cropped jacket and bra look flaunted her super-toned abs, with a pair of shaggy thigh-high boots also ensuring that a leg display was on.

Anyone swiping then saw the Norwich, UK star straddling the bicycle as she once again showed off her all-black look. Fans even got the tattooed Paige in video mode at the end.

Talking The 'Best Glam'

Saraya
Getty | Mike Marsland

In a caption, Saraya wrote: "When you finally have the best glam, stylist and photographer and you don’t need to edit your pics anymore. Here’s some BTS 🥰."

The two-time WWE Divas Champion has been busy on social media of late, this as her following continues to climb. Two videos dedicated to the black outfit and bike have been shared - a similar one showed off the edgy biker feel, plus Saraya getting her legs on either side of the motor from the get-go.

Enjoying All Elite Wrestling

saraya
Getty | Mike Marsland

Saraya has made the move away from the WWE and into AEW, something also seen with Paige VanZant. Speaking of her switch back in July 2022, Saraya stated:

"F*cking WOW! Absolutely blown away by the pop in the stadium and the reception outside of it," this as she updated her Twitter fans. She added: "Been a long journey. Couldn’t be happier to be in @AEW thank you to everyone! and thank you to my babe @RonnieRadke for letting me use his song Zombified! LFG!!"

Mentally Amazing

Saraya
Getty | Say Cheese!

Of returning to the ring, the Brit added: "I still have the mental block of like, 'Oh my God, if I was to get in the ring, what if?' If I was to have to be in the ring, it would be for a really big moment, to wrestle." She then confirmed likely doing the odd promotional work.

