The actress made a statement by rocking the high-end Dior brand from head to toe. It is safe to say Dever is a fan of the fashion house because she recently wore another complete ensemble by the company to the "Rosaline" premiere on October 6.

Dever dressed in a triangle-shaped black bralette and a tight turtleneck top with silk lace. A black high-waisted a-line skirt finished the ensemble. Dever added a sparkly pair of Dior sling-back heels to finish her look. The actress wore no jewelry to complete the clothing and kept her accessories simple. However, she wore red lipstick for makeup and opted for a ponytail hairstyle.