Noah Cyrus is stunning in a sheer white dress as she tells fans that she might not be sleeping too well. The 22-year-old singer and sister to Miley Cyrus has been busy performing live, and a new post on her Instagram opened with stage vibes, plus the "July" singer belting out a number. Posting this weekend, Noah shared a gallery of images that also included some selfie action, as she embraced the 2022 sheer trend and also shared a sizzling selfie.
Noah Cyrus Stuns In See-Through White Dress
Stuns In Sheer Dress
Going for an ethereal opener, Noah was photographed standing and by a mic as she flashed hints of her legs in an embellished and see-through long dress. A swipe right better showcased the look, one definitely showing the star's chest - Noah snapped herself in front of a mirror and backed by a couch while showing off her curves in the braless number.
The daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus added in skimpy and high-waisted black briefs, but her modesty was less protected up top. Much like sister Miley, Noah is known for freeing the nipple without a bra or in sheer tops. Noah also wore her dark locks down past her shoulders and ensured her famous arms and finger tattoos were visible. Of course, she also rocked her signature claw-like manicure.
'I Miss Sleep'
Further images showed an "Angel" tattoo on a shoulder, plus a goofy shot of Noah holding a bottle across her head. Here, the In My Feels podcast host wore a dark tee. Noah also ensured fans missing her recent shows got some video action from the gigs, although it doesn't look like touring has afforded her much shut-eye.
"I miss sleep," a caption read. Over 270,000 likes have been left, with socialite Paris Hilton also leaving a like.
Cautious About Fame
Noah has opened up many times about struggling as she grew up in sister Miley's shadow.
"When I was a kid, I was turned off from wanting to be in the public eye in any way. It's been the main source of a lot of my insecurities. I just wanted to be a normal kid," she told Grammy.
Advice From John Mayer
Name-dropping another famous singer, she added: "My favorite musical advice I've ever gotten is from John Mayer. We were at a mutual friend's birthday party, and he came up to me and said, "'July' is the kind of music that you want to create—music that is great now and great 20 years from now."
Noah is followed by stars including singer Demi Lovato and actress Sydney Sweeney on Instagram.