Chloë Grace Moretz is stunning in a thigh-skimming miniskirt and high heels as she flaunts her legs in a photo that fans might just remember. Back in 2018, before she was signed to French designer Louis Vuitton, the Kick-Ass actress was a promo face for footwear giant Jimmy Choo, and it was stilettos game strong as she posed outdoors for a gorgeous finish. Chloe drew attention to her shapely legs as she wore a classy and tiny skirt, also injecting some Cali girl energy as she was photographed poolside.
Chloë Grace Moretz Shows Off Toned Legs In Mini Skirt
Stuns In Leggy Poolside Look
The photo showed the blonde striking a confident pose while enjoying the perks of a swanky and sunny poolside terrace. Leaning against a white-painted pole, Moretz flaunted her sensational legs in a medium-brown miniskirt in suede - a slight corseted feel was afforded to the skirt as the star added in a slouchy and off-the-shoulder sweater in cream.
Chloe also wore matching brown shoes with a high heel from iconic shoe designer Jimmy Choo - the brand is now fronted by 26-year-old model Kendall Jenner. Chloe wore her long blonde hair down for a chic finish, also going for beachy waves as she knocked the camera dead. A small handbag completed the stylish look.
Brands Noticing Her
Chloe may be making acting headlines via her new role in The Peripheral, but the fashion world isn't ignoring her. Moretz has been steadily representing Kardashian-adored designer Louis Vuitton, last year promoting the brand's eyewear. In March 2022, she stunned in a black leather trench coat while arriving at the Louis Vuitton Show in Paris, France.
Also affiliated with Louis Vuitton is Kim Kardashian via a 2019 campaign, plus stars including singers Selena Gomez and Madonna.
Loves Red Carpet Events
Chloe is always quick to make headlines for the red-carpet events she attends. Turns out, getting dolled up for a glam night out is right up her alley.
“I love going on the red carpet and looking like a princess. I also love wearing a power suit and slicking my hair back. For me, it’s like, who am I today?” she told Who What Wear. That said, she did admit to a persona.
Not Always What It Seems
The stunner added:
"The Chloë Grace Moretz that people see on a carpet is a different person, and I think that’s okay. … When I’m at home, I rarely ever get dressed in a proper outfit. I enjoy a lack of vanity, a lack of presentation.”
For more from Chloe, give her Instagram a follow.