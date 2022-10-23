The photo showed the blonde striking a confident pose while enjoying the perks of a swanky and sunny poolside terrace. Leaning against a white-painted pole, Moretz flaunted her sensational legs in a medium-brown miniskirt in suede - a slight corseted feel was afforded to the skirt as the star added in a slouchy and off-the-shoulder sweater in cream.

Chloe also wore matching brown shoes with a high heel from iconic shoe designer Jimmy Choo - the brand is now fronted by 26-year-old model Kendall Jenner. Chloe wore her long blonde hair down for a chic finish, also going for beachy waves as she knocked the camera dead. A small handbag completed the stylish look.