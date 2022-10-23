Alexandra Daddario Stuns In Plunging Black Dress

Close up of Alexandra Daddario
Getty | Michael Buckner

Entertainment
chisom

Alexandra Daddario joined Lady Gaga and her star-packed guests at the unveiling of the new Dom Perignon limited-edition bottles at a private event in L.A. last week, wearing a plunging neckline dress.

The 37-year-old actress has been around the upper echelon of Hollywood since moving up in her career thanks to a stellar performance in her recent T.V. shows and movies.

It's been for good, though, because it's allowed us to see Daddario's dynamic style, from gender-fluid pantsuits to feminine dresses and skirts.

Celebrating With Lady Gaga

Alexandra Daddario in a plunging neckline black dress with thigh-high slit at the Dom Perignon x Lady Gaga event
Getty | Kevin Mazur

For Lady Gaga and Dom Perignon's limited-edition bottles launch, Daddario wore a maxi black dress with long sleeves and a plunging neckline teasing her braless cleavage. The gown had a snug waist and a draped skirt opened with a front thigh-high slit showing her toned, long legs.

Daddario paired the dress with black pointed-toe stiletto court shoes and styled her hair in a formal updo with a deep center part. She also kept her makeup subtle with glossy pink lipstick and matte light blue eyeshadow.

A Moment At The Academy Museum Gala

Alexandra Daddario twirls in a white dress at the Academy Museum Gala
Getty | Jon Kopaloff

It wasn't Daddario's first outing of the week as she attended the Academy Museum Gala earlier in a maxi white dress. The flare gown had a mesh chainmail detail on the neck and backline, highlighting its stately plain material.

Like her Dom Perignon x Lady Gaga event, The White Lotus star wore her black hair in a neat formal bun revealing her studded earrings. Daddario paired the Dior dress with low stiletto sandals and twirled in excitement during her photo sessions.

Dinner With Giambattista Valli

Alexandra Daddario at the Giambattista Valli private dinner in New York
Getty | Donato Sardella

Daddario's second outing of the week was the Giambattista Valli dinner in New York where she enjoyed a meal and networked with colleagues. In her truly dynamic fashion style, the actress switched it up and served legs and cleavage in a two-toned minidress.

The gown had a black bust with a thin strap crossed at her neck, exposing her cleavage, while its skirt was white with a flared hem. It was also the first time in the week Daddario wore her hair down in a wavy bob with one end tucked behind her ear.

A Disarming Smile And Warm Aura

Alexandra Daddario sitting at a dinner table to celebrate Lady Gaga x Dom Perignon
Getty | Kevin Mazur

Networking comes easy to Daddario because she's a friendly person based on her social media personality. Her Instagram biography says, "Hi, I'm an actor. You can call me Alex," leading us to believe she's welcoming her 22 million followers to get cozy on her feed.

We can also chalk the assumption to her disarming bright smile and striking blue eyes that draw you in effortlessly. There's no negative story about the actress in her active years, thereby giving us every reason to believe we're right.

