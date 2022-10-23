Customer Slams Target For Locking Up Hygiene Products

TikTok stills
TikTok | @sanctumrelic

TikTok
Cha Miñoza

Locking up essential items is "economic violence," says a shopper who called out Target for their insensitive way of securing their products. The retail store is being slammed because they store some of their items in locked glass cases. While this might help prevent shoplifting, it can also be a big hassle for shoppers.

A customer of the popular department store shared his bad experience on TikTok and sparked a discussion among his followers. Frustrated Black Leftist (@sanctumrelic) uploaded his rant on the platform, explaining why he thinks Target's policy discriminates against poor people.

Scroll down to see the video.

The Latest

People Are Changing Their License Plates To The Craziest Things

Macy's Customer Sparks Debate After Slamming Worker Refusing To Help Him

DoorDash Customer Is Flabbergasted After Receiving A Letter From Driver Complaining About Her 37% Tip

'I Just Work Here': H-E-B Worker Shares Relatable Frustrations About Customers Complaining About Lack Of Apple Pay

'You Added Bacon To My Ice Cream!': Customer Shares Major Fail After Trying To Use McDonald’s AI Drive-Thru

Shopper Says Target Discriminates Against Poor People

In the viral video, the shopper recorded himself walking on the aisle while shopping. "This is not security it's merely just evil," he starts. He turns the camera to the glass cases, where hygiene products like soap, toothpaste, and shampoo are stored and locked. "This is not appropriate to do to anyone..."

Airing his frustration, he says he believes that stores that lock their items are participating in "economic violence." This is not the first time he has seen a store do this. In fact, some stores even do the same thing with diapers, he says.

He proposes a solution to the store's unsympathetic policies. "If people can't afford to buy things like to keep themselves clean, or to keep their babies clean, or medication," he says. "Instead of creating economic barriers for them or like locking shit up, maybe we need to pay people living wages."

TikTok

'We Actually Love You If You Order No Salt': TikToker Shockingly Reveals What They Do Now When Asked For Fresh Fries

By chisom

Stores Also Want To Protect Their Products From Shoplifters

According to Forbes, this has been happening to stores all over the nation. There was a 70% rise in organized retail crime in 2021, which led to retailers wanting to protect their assets.

"They don't want a terrible experience for customers, but it's out of this sense that they need to do something and they need to do something now," explains Chris Gibson of InVue.

McDonald's Worker Shares Tip For Getting Extra Sauce

Customer Is Flabbergasted That Texas Roadhouse Served Her Kraft Mac And Cheese

Walmart Was Accused Of Racial Discrimination

Walmart recently changed its policy after being accused of racial discrimination. In the past, shoppers have complained that the store locks their multicultural hair and beauty products in glass cabinets.

"They are saying that people, who are a different culture, need their stuff to be locked up," a customer told CBS.

The company has made changes since and maintained that they don't "tolerate discrimination of any kind." 

Public Opinion Agrees That This Policy Needs To Be Shelved

"Not only is it wrong but now your shopping trip is 2 hours long waiting for the one person with the key," wrote one follower.

"There's no way that they make more money by locking this stuff up. It's a huge barrier to purchase. I just walk right past these items," another one commented.

"Exactly! And it's especially repulsive because they do this only in specific areas. I don't want it anywhere, but that speaks volumes," said another frustrated shopper.

Read Next

Must Read

'I Had A Real Health Awakening At 21:' Alicia Silverstone On Vegan Lifestyle

Anne Hathaway Mesmerizes In Silver Valentino Dress At NY Film Festival

Sofia Vergara Works Up A Sweat In A Full Bodysuit

Kristen Bell Shares Weird Camel Milk Idea On 'The Drew Barrymore Show'

Sophie Turner Surprises Her Instagram Followers With A Series Of Intimate Throwback Snaps

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.