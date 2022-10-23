Zendaya is stunning in a tight camel-colored dress as she continues to honor her brand partnership with luxury jeweler Bulgari. The former Disney star is already an ambassador for designer Valentino - clearly, the 26-year-old is in demand. In a recent video posted to the Bulgari Instagram, Zendaya showed off her effortless class as she modeled jewels and showed off her figure - it was "perfect" for her, as footage showed.
Zendaya Stuns In Sexy Tight Dress
Stuns In Tight Dress For Bulgari
Footage showed the Euphoria star with a team from Bulgari and prepping to step out. While the focal piece was the blingy and likely very expensive custom-made emerald necklace around Zendaya's neck, the video likewise highlighted the star's slender figure.
Zendaya stunned in a classy and sleeveless dress. While fabrics were skintight, the dress did boast small ruched detailing, with matte foundation matching it as the actress was filmed smiling and chatting with company members. Zendaya wore her long locks down and gelled, with a curled detail perfectly framing her face. "It's perfect baby for you," one crew member said. "Full of life and energy. I love it," Zendaya replied as she admired the jewels.
'Inside The Dream'
In a caption, Bulgari wrote:
"Behind the scenes with Zendaya.Beyond the polished campaigns, even Hollywood stars are starstruck in the presence of Bulgari High Jewelry. Experience Zendaya's enthusiasm as she prepares to walk the red carpet wearing the 93.83-carat Colombian cabochon-cut emerald of the Serpenti Hypnotic Emerald necklace.," then urging fans to "see our muse's exhilaration in this telling moment from the making of "Inside the Dream."
Fronting Valentino, Too
2022 brings more celebrities than ever fronting major designers. Mogul Kim Kardashian and singer Justin Bieber are signed to Balenciaga. Meanwhile, pop star Miley Cyrus fronts Gucci, with model Kaia Gerber doing the same for Celine. Actress Kiernan Shipka joins Zendaya in representing classic Italian designer Valentino - she wore both Valentino and Bulgari to this year's Emmys while stunning in a strapless black gown and diamond necklace.
A Lot 'To Smile About'
The Emmys made more than just fashion headlines for Zendaya this year as she won Lead Actress in a Drama Series, something she also won back in 2020. Posing all smiles in her Valentino dress after this year's win, she told her Instagram fans:
"When your feet hurt but you got a whole lot to smile about. Still absolutely beaming, thank you from the bottom of my heart."