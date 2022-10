Zoe Kravitz joined the powerful women on Elle magazine's Women in Hollywood cover wearing a sheer bralette. It's the first time since the infamous Oscars 2022 incident that The Batman actress would speak up.

She'd made a post of her Oscars outfit with a caption chastising Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock on stage, thereby incurring the wrath of "Black Twitter" for being a "traitor." She shared her thoughts on social media use and cancel culture, especially its effect on celebrities.