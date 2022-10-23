HoYeon Jung Shows Off Her Abs in Louis Vuitton Campaign

HoYeon Jung is stunning in a new photo as both flaunts her model figure and promotes the Louis Vuitton brand she fronts. The Squid Game star, who became a household name via the hit Netflix series, was quickly snapped up by high-end brands amid her rapid rise to fame, and Louis Vuitton was one of the lucky few able to sign her.

In a new photo, the South Korean stunned in a skimpy sports bra look as she flashed the flesh, also holding up a luxurious purse from the brand adored by Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian.