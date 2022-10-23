HoYeon Jung Shows Off Her Abs in Louis Vuitton Campaign

HoYeon Jung is stunning in a new photo as both flaunts her model figure and promotes the Louis Vuitton brand she fronts. The Squid Game star, who became a household name via the hit Netflix series, was quickly snapped up by high-end brands amid her rapid rise to fame, and Louis Vuitton was one of the lucky few able to sign her.

In a new photo, the South Korean stunned in a skimpy sports bra look as she flashed the flesh, also holding up a luxurious purse from the brand adored by Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian.

The glamorous snap was shared on the Louis Vuitton Instagram seven days ago. It showed Seoul native HoYeon turning her back to the side as she was snapped with her lithe figure on show. Modeling a stretchy black bralette, Jung flaunted her super-toned abs as she also wore chic striped pants, posing with her arms crossed against her chest and semi-flicking her hair away as she was photographed.

HoYeon went classic with a black Twist bag, one boasting pops of gold and the LV initials logo on the front. Other photos showed the actress in a shorts and sweater look, this time facing the camera and highlighting her super-long legs.

In a caption, LV wrote: “An iconic silhouette. In the latest #LVTwist campaign, Actress and House Ambassador #Hoyeon exudes the unique spirit of the emblematic Twist bag. See more from the #LouisVuitton campaign via link in bio.”

Jung became the global brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton one year ago. “I immediately fell in love with HoYeon’s great talent and fantastic personality, and I am looking forward to starting this new chapter of the journey we started at Louis Vuitton a few years ago,” stated Nicolas Ghesquière, the company’s artistic director of women’s collections.

Jung, a former runway queen who has marched the catwalk for both Chanel and Fendi, meanwhile said: “It is an honor to start my acting career with Louis Vuitton, the brand I have modeled for. I look forward to all the moments with Louis Vuitton as a global ambassador.”

LV is now also fronted by athlete Eileen Gu and actress Chloe Grace Moretz, with past faces including Selena Gomez and Angelina Jolie.

Jung is also signed to other well-known brands. She fronts fashion giant Calvin Klein, plus French brand Chanel’s fragrances - all are promoted on her Instagram.

