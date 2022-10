Zoe Saldana's return to the screen last week in the Netflix miniseries From Scratch was a delightful moment for the 44-year-old's fans. The actress went to the premiere in a skintight leather midi-dress.

From Scratch is an adaptation of a real-life story about an interracial couple who experience life in both countries. The show did so well with critics that it earned a coveted 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.