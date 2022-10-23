Vanessa Hudgens Gives A Sizzling Bikini Performance For Fabletics

In a video shared with her 47.5 million followers, Vanessa made it ab game strong as she was filmed leaning against a wall while in a swirl-print bikini top in black, green, and purple.

The Miu Miu promo face added in tight leather pants as she shimmied her body around; while the vibe was sexy, Vanessa wasn't anywhere near vulgar. The actress added an open black leather jacket for an edgy finish, wearing plenty of body bronzer, and highlighter on her cheekbones. Vanessa also sported her dark locks down and slightly matted, making sure to flash her winner smile for the camera.