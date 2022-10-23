Vanessa Hudgens is on fire as she flaunts her sizzling figure in a bikini top to promote the Fabletics brand she fronts. The High School Musical star and singer has been a Fabletics face for years; alongside being a promo star for the activewear label, Vanessa also boasts collabs with them. In a recent Instagram share, Vanessa reminded fans that her workouts have been paying off, as she highlighted her toned abs in a skimpy outfit.
Vanessa Hudgens Gives A Sizzling Bikini Performance For Fabletics
Sizzles For Fabletics
In a video shared with her 47.5 million followers, Vanessa made it ab game strong as she was filmed leaning against a wall while in a swirl-print bikini top in black, green, and purple.
The Miu Miu promo face added in tight leather pants as she shimmied her body around; while the vibe was sexy, Vanessa wasn't anywhere near vulgar. The actress added an open black leather jacket for an edgy finish, wearing plenty of body bronzer, and highlighter on her cheekbones. Vanessa also sported her dark locks down and slightly matted, making sure to flash her winner smile for the camera.
Going Vegan
In a caption that stayed cruelty-free, Hudgens wrote: "That vegan leather showing off 🖤 #VanessaxFabletics." Fabletics is known for tapping high-profile stars for its promos and collabs: both Kate Hudson and Demi Lovato are also signed to the label.
Vanessa's new collection, which was released on October 1, is definitely Halloween-inspired. The star also had the chance to open up on her latest collab, and she talked all things spooky while showing her enthusiasm.
It's Spooky Season
Speaking to In Style, Vanessa revealed:
“I love the transition from summer to fall because it means spooky season is upon us, and I love the color story that comes along with fall," then mentioning a major fashion trend.
"It feels very '90s-inspired. I always look back at my favorite fall spooky vibes, and it's like, The Craft. I wanted this to be really personal, and it is exactly that. It's a full collection of lifestyle, of things to wear going out, things to be active in, all within this palette that just falls into the spooky season so perfectly," she continued.
Celeb Collab Era
Vanessa joins the long list of stars who have joined forces with brands. Mogul Kim Kardashian has done it with Beats by Dre, and model Gigi Hadid and actress Demi Moore both have swimwear collabs in 2022.