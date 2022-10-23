Macy's Customer Sparks Debate After Slamming Worker Refusing To Help Him

A few days ago, a new debate started on TikTok after a user, Cody (@atlcody), shared his discontent with Macy's and retail overall. Cody was still at the store when he decided to make a video about how mad he was because he couldn't try on dress shirts.

He shows that the store is full of signs that explain to the customers that, at this moment, dress shirts aren't available for people to try on, but they can ask for help in case they don't know their size or measurements. Unfortunately, however, Cody didn't receive the help he asked needed.

'And We Wonder Why Retail Is Dead'

Cody explained that when he asked for a worker to help with the measurements, they said they didn't do that anymore because of COVID. He pointed out that this excuse has gone too far and that it is time that Macy's, and other retail stores with the same issue, start doing things as before.

People in the comments added that many stores don't even let the customers use the changing rooms anymore.

Why Can He Try On Everything Else?

The poster also made a smart observation: why could he try on other clothes but not dress shirts? He saw this as laziness from the workers because to try dress shirts, you have to take them out of a package and fold them back again after the customer tried them on.

"I'm just tired of the excuses for why we're not doing our jobs and making things more difficult, and the inconsistent hypocrisy of it.", Cody said; still, one of the comments pointed out that it is not the workers' fault, but the company's.

The Purpose Of Retail

Most of the commenters agreed with Cody and started a discussion about the purpose of retail. As he wrote in the caption, "if I wanted to buy something and take it home to try it on I would shop at Amazon."

Retail stores like Macy's and others have struggled with lower sales in the last couple of years because they have to compete with online shopping. Though internet shopping is faster and more comfortable, customers still enjoy trying the clothes before purchasing them.

One user shared, "The only reason to go to brick and morter stores is to try it on. If they don't allow that, might as well get it online."

Inconsistency On COVID-19 Policies

People also talked about their uneasiness with other types of businesses using the same excuse to not use their facilities up to 100%. A user commented on their experience, "hotels doing half accommodations but charging full price pools closed no breakfast," and another talked about Dominos' not giving customers Parmesan and red pepper.

