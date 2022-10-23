Macy's Customer Sparks Debate After Slamming Worker Refusing To Help Him

A few days ago, a new debate started on TikTok after a user, Cody (@atlcody), shared his discontent with Macy's and retail overall. Cody was still at the store when he decided to make a video about how mad he was because he couldn't try on dress shirts.

He shows that the store is full of signs that explain to the customers that, at this moment, dress shirts aren't available for people to try on, but they can ask for help in case they don't know their size or measurements. Unfortunately, however, Cody didn't receive the help he asked needed.