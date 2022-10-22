Hailey Bieber And Kendall Jenner Twin In Sexy Costumes

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner are back to being thick as thieves - this time, not while hitting up Pilates studios in West Hollywood. The supermodels and besties have been making headlines for rocking sexy and leggy outfits as they attended rapper Doja Cat's recent birthday bash. Unsurprisingly, both the Hulu star and the wife to Justin Bieber opted to flaunt their famous figures.

There was a definite Halloween vibe as both stars stepped out in barely-there black ensembles. Both Hailey and Kendall also seemed to have chosen the lingerie-as-eveningwear trend as they rocked very skimpy looks.

Showing Off In Sexy Outfits

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber
Getty | Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin

Photos shared by Just Jared showed 26-year-old Kendall and 25-year-old Hailey exiting a vehicle and showing off their looks. While Kendall modeled a pantless and silky black bodysuit with a bra feel, plus a sheer and embellished veil and heels, Hailey went for a cat-eye look. The Rhode skincare founder highlighted her figure in a similar look as she also rocked a bra and panties set, plus a sheer negligee. Hailey added in racy black suspenders as she also covered her face with an eye mask.

Jaw-Dropping As Usual

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber
Getty | Robert Kamau

In a caption, Just Jared wrote: "Kendall Jenner wore matching costumes with Hailey and Justin Bieber while attending Doja Cat’s birthday party on Friday night! Lots more pics on our website of all the celebs who were there."

Kendall and Hailey are known for their close friendship, one that proved an on-screen deal in Season one of The Kardashians - the pals were seen enjoying the Hollywood trend of getting a vitamin IV together as they hung out.

Running Their Brands

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber
Getty | Kevork Djansezian

In 2021, Kendall founded her 818 Tequila brand, one that's now a best-seller.

“[For] almost 4 years i’ve been on a journey to create the best tasting tequila. after dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into world tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING (🥳) ..3.5 years later i think we’ve done it!" she wrote on Instagram to announce the launch.

Hailey Bieber Pulls A Kim K

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber
Getty | Kevin Tachman/MG19

Meanwhile, Hailey is fresh from the launch of her Rhode skincare line, as Kendall's 42-year-old sister Kim Kardashian also drops her SKKN by Kim skincare line. Of the research that went into Rhode, Hailey told Allure:

"We brought in a dermatologist, we consulted with a cosmetic chemist… I had conversations with a lot of people that are very influential and knowledgeable in the skin-care space."

