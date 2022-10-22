Hailey Bieber And Kendall Jenner Twin In Sexy Costumes

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner are back to being thick as thieves - this time, not while hitting up Pilates studios in West Hollywood. The supermodels and besties have been making headlines for rocking sexy and leggy outfits as they attended rapper Doja Cat's recent birthday bash. Unsurprisingly, both the Hulu star and the wife to Justin Bieber opted to flaunt their famous figures.

There was a definite Halloween vibe as both stars stepped out in barely-there black ensembles. Both Hailey and Kendall also seemed to have chosen the lingerie-as-eveningwear trend as they rocked very skimpy looks.