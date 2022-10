English writer Keeley Hazell recently announced the pending release of her memoir, Everyone's Seen My Tits, with Grand Central Publishing. The model and actress keeps a low profile on the internet but pops up on Instagram to share the good news.

Hazell took her last series of photos in September 2021, including a shot of herself by her aloe vera plants in a casual sheer maxi dress. The simple picture earned her several compliments, including a poem from her 200,000-plus followers.