Olivia Wilde Stuns In A See-Through Gucci Top

The photo showed the ex to Jason Sudeikis looking fierce as she flaunted her assets tastefully while in a strappy, sheer, and logo top. The GG action is a solid favorite among celebrities - while singer Miley Cyrus officially fronts Gucci, the label is also affiliated with fellow singer Billie Eilish and adored by the likes of Kourtney Kardashian and Nicki Minaj.

Olivia posed indoors and in a cupped and segmented-feel look - while she was wearing a bra, a cupping effect with a bare stomach panel afforded a top finish. The dazzling actress looked right at the camera with a piercing gaze as she rocked minimal makeup and her blonde locks down.