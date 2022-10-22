Olivia Wilde is looking drop-dead gorgeous in a racy, sheer, and monogrammed Gucci top. The actress and girlfriend to pop sensation Harry Styles put her sizzling curves on show in an Instagram share back in late 2021, posting with a revealing display and proving that she 100% knows her designer trends. The photo also channeled the underwear-as-clothing trend, as it came with a distinct lingerie finish. Of course, Olivia wasn't just wearing Gucci randomly. She's been invited to a bash hosted by the luxury Italian label.
Olivia Wilde Stuns In A See-Through Gucci Top
Rocking That Gucci
The photo showed the ex to Jason Sudeikis looking fierce as she flaunted her assets tastefully while in a strappy, sheer, and logo top. The GG action is a solid favorite among celebrities - while singer Miley Cyrus officially fronts Gucci, the label is also affiliated with fellow singer Billie Eilish and adored by the likes of Kourtney Kardashian and Nicki Minaj.
Olivia posed indoors and in a cupped and segmented-feel look - while she was wearing a bra, a cupping effect with a bare stomach panel afforded a top finish. The dazzling actress looked right at the camera with a piercing gaze as she rocked minimal makeup and her blonde locks down.
Thanking Gucci For A Great Night
In a short but sweet caption, Olivia wrote: "Oh what a niiiight, @gucci ♥️ @alessandro_michele ♥️." Olivia has gained over 300,000 likes on the post - and it isn't the first to see her wearing Gucci. A separate share, also going for the bra look, shows the star in a silky green two-piece as she flaunts her toned abs in a monogrammed skirt and top from Gucci. Here, Olivia told fans:
"Honored to have spent a few days of fun in the desert with @annieleibovitz and the brilliant @voguemagazine team for this story, written by Alexandra Schwartz. Thank you @gabriellak_j @edwardlampley @gracegraceahn @sergiokletnoy. Truly what is life? 🤯."
Going Lululemon In The Street
The latest sees Olivia ditching the red carpet and glam vibes and going for sporty gym wear. She's fresh from being photographed out in L.A., where she made the most of the good weather. She stepped out in skintight black leggings from cult brand Lululemon, plus a stylish and muscle-flaunting white tank top. Photos shared by The Daily Mail also showed the 38-year-old in shades, makeup-free, and her hair in a bun.
Quiet On Instagram
The Don't Worry Darling director boasts a healthy following, but posts are rare. Wilde posted twice in October, but she only shared one post in September.