Sophie Anne Caruso Stuns In Only Underwear

Close up of Sophia Anne Caruso smiling
Getty | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Sophia Anne Caruso, 21, made a big splash this week by starring in the Netflix feature film, The School for Good and Evil. The actress played one of the two main characters whom the story revolved around and delivered an excellent performance despite poor ratings from critics.

During the Summer, Caruso posted a "truly wicked" picture of herself topless in her underwear as she embraced old Hollywood glam. She channeled her inner feline for the sultry pose while crediting her dream team for making it come true.

A Purrfect Moment

Sophia Anne Caruso in a black ballgown at the Netflix "The School for Good and Evil' premiere
Getty | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Caruso's black and white picture showed her in black boy shorts, skin-tone tights, and thigh-high black stockings showing a cat's head on top. She mimicked the sharp feline by striking her best catty pose - one hand across her topless boobs, the other outstretched in a claw, and her face wearing a snarl.

The cherry on top was Caruso's black hair styled in a classic 1950's cut - poufed with bangs and a flipped-out bob. The photoshoot's outtakes confirmed that the 21-year-old styled herself while Sophie Elgort snapped her.

Becoming Sophie In 'The School For Good And Evil'

Sofia Wylie and Sophia Anne Caruso at the London premiere of The School for Good and Evil
Getty | Kate Green

Caruso starred alongside Sofia Wylie as best friends in Netflix's adaptation of Soman Chainini's book, The School for Good and Evil. The 21-year-old played Sophie, the blonde-haired girl sent to the School for Evil despite dreaming of being a princess all her life.

She gets envious of her best friend, Agatha, who's sent to the School for Good in her stead, and tries everything to switch places while Agatha wants to return to their dull village - Gavaldon.

Tapping Inspiration From Her Co-Stars

Sofie Wylie, Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington and Sophia Anne Caruso (L-R)
Getty | Charley Gallay

The School for Good and Evil is Caruso's first feature film lead debut despite starring in other movies and shows, including I Am Number Four in 2011 as a child actress. The movie unlocked creative juices in Caruso that bubbled under the surface.

She kept herself in her creative headspace throughout filming, and her co-star, Wylie, inspired her to do well. They also used prosthetics on set, making it easier for Wylie and Caruso to tap into their fantasy headspace.

Modeling While Acting

Sophia Anne Caruso at the London premiere of The School for Good and Evil
Getty | Kate Green

Caruso's career has been sparse, with a handful of acting credits, but this performance is sure to open new doors. She still makes waves modeling and covering magazines, especially as she opened up about her role in The School for Good and Evil. 

She recently shared a series of pictures shot by Elgort on her Instagram page, including the topless kitty shot.

