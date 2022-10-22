Eiza Gonzalez Stuns In Skintight Red Dress

Close up of Eiza Gonzalez
Getty | Jon Kopaloff

Eiza Gonzalez stunned in a fiery red dress at the Academy Museum Gala as a committee member. The 32-year-old actress recently faced off against Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) stans for attacking her based on a rumor.

If anything, Gonzalez showed them that she could handle the drama that came with fame while confirming what we've known all along that she's a sweetheart. Her short but firm message via Twitter cleared the rumors and called for decorum.

Meanwhile, she appeared in an electrifying dress for the Academy Museum's Gala the same week as seen on Instagram.

Gracing The Academy Museum Gala In A Statement Bulgari Item

Eiza Gonzalez in a sleeveless red dress at the Academy award Gala
Getty | Jon Kopaloff

Gonzalez wore a figure-hugging sleeveless red sequin column dress flowing into a short fishtail train. She paired the shimmery number with Bulgari's statement diamond choker necklace and styled her black hair in a neat low bun.

The understated hairstyle and nude makeup drew attention to her jewelry, including small drop earrings and her striking red dress. Gonzalez thanked Bulgari for the statement accessories and the Academy for making her a host committee member.

Rumored Elektra Role On 'Daredevil'

Close up of Eiza Gonzalez in a Statement Bulgari piece
Getty | Jon Kopaloff

Earlier this month, Gonzalez dealt with hate comments from MCU fans accusing her of "stealing" and "appropriation." A Redditor spread a rumor about her joining the new Daredevil cast as the comic character Elektra sparking backlash from the comic community.

There have been increased cases of actors coming under fire from fans for casting especially based on race. As a Mexican actress, MCU fans felt Gonzalez was stealing from Greek actresses by "accepting" to play a Greek character.

Gonzalez cleared the rumors and addressed the insults in a short thread.

Addressing The Rumors

Eiza Gonzalez posed in a red dress at the Academy Museum Gala
Getty | Steve Granitz

Gonzalez started by debunking the rumors about her casting while confirming her role in another series - The Three-Body Problem. The latter is an adaptation of a sci-fi novel by Chinese author Liu Cixin.

The actress couldn't understand the backlash even if the rumors were true but preached positivity regardless.

However, in defending herself, Gonzalez didn't close the door on taking on a superhero role one day. She also wished the Daredevil cast well in their reboot outing.

Starring In 'Ambulance' Alongside Top Actors

Eiza Gonzalez and the Ambulance crew
Getty | Alexander Tamargo

Earlier this year, Gonzalez was a castmate in the anticipated Ambulance movie, which hit cinemas in March. She starred in the film alongside Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Although it wasn't a box office hit, it barely broke even at $52 million for a $40 million budget. Critics also rated it average between 50 to 60 out of 100 across the board.

