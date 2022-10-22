DoorDash Customer Is Flabbergasted After Receiving A Letter From Driver Complaining About Her 37% Tip

A TikTok shared by Katrina Dougherty (@katrinasoldit) has recently caught a lot of attention due to the controversy it has started. The poster shared the odd letter she received after getting a delivery from a DoorDash driver that wasn't happy with their tip.

Dougherty said she ordered a meal from a restaurant two miles from her house in an hour without traffic; her order was $15, but she tipped $5.5. Then, she proceeded to show the letter the driver left with her food, stating that all drivers expect at least a $10 tip no matter the distance.