Kate Hudson is stunning in a figure-hugging and stylish denim dress. The A-Lister actress put her curves on show in a recent display; one quickly shared to fan accounts as the images also featured another celebrity. Kate was posing with actress Madeline Cline as both ladies attended the Netflix reception hosted by Ted Sarandos during the BFI London Film Festival. Kate looked sensational as she ditched her red carpet vibes for something more club-restaurant ready, reminding fans of her killer curves.
Kate Hudson Shows Major Cleavage In Tight Denim Dress
Stuns In Plunging Denim Dress
Photos showed the daughter to Goldie Hawn looking fit and healthy as she modeled a strapless and button-accent dress in denim.
Opting for a bustier and corset-like finish, the 43-year-old also highlighted her assets as she ditched the bra, with the fitted fabrics drawing attention to her trim waistline. The popular celebrity wore her blonde locks down and slightly waved, sporting a warming and rosy face of makeup complete with blush and lipstick. She also jazzed things up with a brown leather belt while looking her best self.
Busy Running Her Vodka Brand
Kate joins the long list of celebrities making big bucks via alcohol sales. Also retailing 21+ drinks are model Kendall Jenner, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, plus actor George Clooney.
"Here we go! Can’t get enough of this new @kingstvodka Orange Campari Vodka Sour 🤩 If you make this, please tag us! #kingstcocktails," Kate recently wrote on her Instagram while promoting her King St. Cocktails brand.
Out In The Open
Kate is adored for harnessing a carefree and down-to-earth persona amid the haughty Hollywood vibes notorious across red carpet events.
“If I’m talking about it, I need to feel good about what I’m doing [and] what I’m putting out there. I owe it to the people that follow me, my fans, that I’m not going to lead them the wrong way," she told Refinery 29 in 2019, as the outlet featured her amid her Fabletics collab work.
Kate has been fronting Fabletics for years and also boasts collections with them.
Stunning At 43
Kate continues to turn heads: both for winding up on celebs who look amazing at 40+ lists and for hardly, if ever, appearing on celebs alleged to have gone under the knife. For more from Kate and to see her style, follow her Instagram.