Kate Hudson Shows Major Cleavage In Tight Denim Dress

Photos showed the daughter to Goldie Hawn looking fit and healthy as she modeled a strapless and button-accent dress in denim.

Opting for a bustier and corset-like finish, the 43-year-old also highlighted her assets as she ditched the bra, with the fitted fabrics drawing attention to her trim waistline. The popular celebrity wore her blonde locks down and slightly waved, sporting a warming and rosy face of makeup complete with blush and lipstick. She also jazzed things up with a brown leather belt while looking her best self.