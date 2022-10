Since she stepped into her career-launching role as Cassie on HBO's Euphoria, Sydney has proven to be a bombshell both off and on camera, as she always slays!

In today's episode of serving pure beauty, Sydney stepped out for this year's ELLE Women in Hollywood event in an edgy black look. Of course, she looks drop-dead gorgeous in that fit while debuting a high-fashion hairstyle, and really, what's not to love?