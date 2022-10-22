'Purple Hearts' Star Sofia Carson Promises To Steal Hearts Again In New Netflix Thriller

Following the enormous success of Purple Heart, Netflix has selected Purple Heart actor

Sofia Carson for its forthcoming thriller Carry On. According to Deadline, Taron Egerton from Kingsman and Danielle Deadwyler, another Netflix star who appeared in The Harder They Fall, will join Carson.

Jaume Collet-Serra will direct the thriller, and Dylan Clark will produce. Jason Bateman from Ozark will also join the Netflix stars, but no further details are available regarding their roles. The movie is the first to be made under the general agreement Amblin and Netflix signed in June.

The Plot Of The Movie 'Carry On'

The movie Carry On tells the tale of a young TSA officer named Ethan Kopek who, after being threatened by an odd traveler on Christmas Day, allows a dangerous package to pass through security checks and onto a flight. The project will be supervised by Amblin's president of production, Holly Bario. Scott Greenberg, Seth William Meier, and Brian Williams will produce through Dylan Clark Productions. The specifics of each role are tightly held secrets. However, we are keeping an eye out for this one and hope to share more information in the future.

Netflix Enlist Sofia Carson To 'Carry On' Project

It appears that Netflix didn't waste any time announcing the addition of Carson, enjoying the success of the streaming service's smash hit Purple Hearts. In the movie, she portrayed Cassie, an aspiring musician who accepts to wed Marine Luke, played by Nicholas Galitzine, who is about to deploy. She co-wrote and performed on the movie's original soundtrack, as an executive producer, and more. The film broke numerous records on Netflix, debuting at number one worldwide. With over 220 million hours viewed in its first 28 days, it currently ranks among the Top 10 most-watched movies on the streaming service. What an impressive record!

'Purple Heart' Received Criticism Too

Even though fans may have thought the Purple heart was beautiful, it still encountered several criticisms. Purple Hearts, which many Twitter users claim ignores Luke's racism and other troubling behaviors for the sake of the love story, has drawn a lot of criticism for Netflix. The streaming giant also faced criticism for the two weeks the movie was trending on the streaming service. However, Sofia Carson, who also served as the movie's executive producer, told Variety that she doesn't think that way;

“Why I fell in love with the movie is that it’s a love story but it’s so much more than that,” It’s two hearts, one red, one blue, two worlds apart, who are really raised to hate each other. Through the power of love, they learn to lead with empathy and compassion and love each other and turn into this beautiful shade of purple."

An Abundance Of Talent For 'Carry On'

While Bateman recently finished his run on the streamer's Ozarks, Egerton is well known for his part in the Kingsman film series. Deadwyler is known for films like The Harder They Fall, Parallel, Jane, and Emma. Her most recent film, Chinonye Chukwu's Till, has contributed to the conversation surrounding this year's Awards. In addition to Carry On crew, Collet-Serra, who directed the film Black Adam, is involved in this project. With abundant talent in front of and behind the camera, Netflix may have another record-breaker. The streamer has not yet provided a release date.

