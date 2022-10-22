'Purple Hearts' Star Sofia Carson Promises To Steal Hearts Again In New Netflix Thriller

Following the enormous success of Purple Heart, Netflix has selected Purple Heart actor

Sofia Carson for its forthcoming thriller Carry On. According to Deadline, Taron Egerton from Kingsman and Danielle Deadwyler, another Netflix star who appeared in The Harder They Fall, will join Carson.

Jaume Collet-Serra will direct the thriller, and Dylan Clark will produce. Jason Bateman from Ozark will also join the Netflix stars, but no further details are available regarding their roles. The movie is the first to be made under the general agreement Amblin and Netflix signed in June.